ViewLift Rolls out Live 3.0 for Seamless Streaming

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, today announced the rollout of LIVE 3.0. The new version from ViewLift allows streaming of events anywhere in the world and on any device – Web, iOS, Android, Connected TV devices, or Smart TVs. With the inbuilt Player SDK, Live 3.0 can stream events enabling sports and media companies to deliver high-quality live video.

According to the latest report by ‘Reports and Data’, the global video streaming software market size is expected to reach USD 47.57 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. Increasing use of mobile devices and internet, expanding demand for Video-on-Demand (VOD) streaming, technical improvements in the digital media business, and a growing requirement for transcoding to provide videos to large numbers of people are expected to be the main driving factors on projected market revenue growth.

ViewLift’s sub-3 second glass-to-glass delivery with high performance low-latency live-streaming capabilities will be used by a large integrated sports and entertainment company – Monumental Sports & Entertainment – to launch a robust digital experience for Mid-Atlantic sports fans across all major streaming devices. The project, the largest and most innovative in ViewLift’s history, follows ViewLift’s recent announcement of its strategic alliance with Australia based SX Global to power the streaming channel WSX.TV and live stream the FIM World Supercross Championship series.

Live 3.0 features ● Achieve 100% flexibility on ingest formats ● In-built Player SDK to live stream in content creator’s web app with no extra effort ● Host live events anywhere – Creator’s website, mobile app, or social media platforms. Or all of them, simultaneously ● Stream events anywhere in the world and on any device – Web, iOS, Android, Connected TV devices, or Smart TVs ● Live-to-VOD: Record and Publish event replays with a click of a button

Major League Rugby in North America and Italy’s premier Basketball League (Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro) use ViewLift to give millions of viewers the joy of live games. ViewLift’s Live 3.0 services are also being used by leading media houses like Nexstar Media Group and TEGNA. The total number of hours of live stream from the last 12 months across all ViewLift’s clients stands at a whopping 66,000 hours.

Rick Allen, CEO at ViewLift, said, “Live streaming technology gives our clients a chance to delight their viewers and fans live in real time, with original and monetized content, and use it to scale live events globally to millions of viewers. ViewLift’s Live 3.0, clients launch live streams in less than a minute and stream events from anywhere in the world and on any device. That responsiveness and performance is perfect for today, and helps content owners future-proof for tomorrow.”

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on all major OTT devices. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device’s unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time.

