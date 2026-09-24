Viemed Healthcare Announces Adoption of Automatic Securities Disposition Plan by President Michael Moore

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national provider of technology-enabled, home-based healthcare solutions and chronic disease management, today announced that Michael Moore, President of Viemed, has adopted an automatic securities disposition plan (the “ASDP”) relating to common shares of the Company.

Under applicable securities laws, insiders are subject to limits on their ability to sell shares. ASDPs permit trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when the insider is not in possession of any material undisclosed information, on an automatic basis, regardless of any subsequent material non-public information the insider receives. Once an ASDP is established, the insider is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how dispositions will occur under the ASDP.

The ASDP was established in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities laws and Viemed’s internal policies. The ASDP consists of a pre-arranged trading plan administered by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“Morgan Stanley”) pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to common shares of Viemed held by Moore Faster LLC, an entity controlled by Mr. Moore. Mr. Moore has provided pre-arranged instructions in writing to Morgan Stanley. The ASDP prohibits Mr. Moore from disclosing to Morgan Stanley any information concerning the Company that might influence the execution of the ASDP.

The ASDP was adopted in accordance with Viemed’s insider trading policy and at a time when Mr. Moore was not aware of any material fact or material change relating to Viemed that had not been generally disclosed.

Up to 246,000 common shares may be sold under the ASDP pursuant to predetermined trading instructions over an approximately one-year term ending November 30, 2027. The shares subject to the ASDP represent less than 11% of the common shares beneficially owned directly and indirectly by Mr. Moore as disclosed in the Company’s most recent proxy statement. Sales may commence as early as December 24, 2026, following the applicable waiting period under Rule 10b5-1. Sales under the ASDP are subject to a minimum floor price.

The arrangement has been authorized by the Company and contains meaningful restrictions on the ability of Mr. Moore and Moore Faster LLC to amend, suspend or terminate the ASDP. Any amendment, suspension or termination of the ASDP will be disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Dispositions by or on behalf of Mr. Moore under the ASDP will be reported in accordance with applicable securities laws. Information regarding the ASDP and transactions thereunder may be accessed on SEDI at www.sedi.ca and www.sec.gov.

This announcement is made pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317- Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators and will be available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, with a focus on respiratory, chronic care, and women’s health products and services. Viemed’s model emphasizes efficient, high-quality care delivered in the home through a combination of high-touch clinical support and technology-enabled services, including therapy, education, and counseling provided by our clinical practitioners. For more information, visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@viemed.com

Trae Fitzgerald

Chief Financial Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

(337) 504-3802

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the expected operation, term, timing and number of dispositions under the ASDP and the restrictions on Mr. Moore’s ability to amend, suspend or terminate the ASDP, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation. those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedarplus.ca. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

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