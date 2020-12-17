VIDEO: Augmented Reality Reveals Origins of Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with ReplayAR

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Creators of an augmented reality app are inviting New Yorkers on a sentimental journey to memorable scenes from holidays past. The developers of ReplayAR released an augmented reality video tour of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in NYC made by virtually inserting old photographs from the past into the real-life Rockefeller Plaza of today.

“It’s like the Ghost of Christmas Past,” said inventor Jay Kristopher Huddy, “ReplayAR lets you go to places where you lived or visited years ago, and see it just like it was, the way you remember it. Only instead of a ghost, we use patented augmented reality technology.”

The video was shot using an AR photo app that lets smartphone users “freeze time” and instantly turn their digital photographs into augmented reality memories. People can also use the app to make videos of their AR creations to share on social media.

The project is part of ReplayAR’s “AR Time Capsule” series which uses their app’s AR technology to explore the invisible history that surrounds us in everyday life. The series has previously featured AR history tours of other uplifting New York events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Herald Square, as well as darker ones, like the aftermath of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“Seeing AR photos of my son growing up in our home is an emotional experience, especially around the holidays,” said ReplayAR co-founder Brandon Martin, “It’s not just for historical events. It’s also a great way to capture personal memories right at home where they happen, like a virtual scrapbook.”

ReplayAR’s historical exploration of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center and other video installments of their “AR Time Capsule” series can be found on their YouTube channel and at ReplayAR.com. The ReplayAR augmented reality app is available for free on the App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android.

