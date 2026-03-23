Victory Holdings Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings and Enter $190B+ Functional Beverage Market

Acquisition marks a strategic expansion into a multi-billion-dollar category, backed by experienced leadership and a scalable growth model

Victory Holdings (OTC:VMHG) (the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. (“DGBH”), marking its entry into the fast-growing functional beverage market.

The acquisition will establish DGBH as a wholly owned subsidiary and provides Victory Holdings with a clear path to build and scale a functional beverage brand supported by a distribution-led platform.

At the center of this strategy are DGBH’s patented formulations using fulvic acid, a natural compound that supports nutrient absorption and cellular function. While many beverage companies rely heavily on branding and trends, Victory Holdings is building its business around protected ingredients that cannot be easily replicated. This approach is what sets the Company apart.

In addition to its proprietary formulations, the Company is building a distribution-led platform from the ground up. Rather than focusing on a single product, Victory Holdings is developing a model designed to support multiple beverage products and, where opportunities align, partner with or acquire other brands and help scale them through distribution.

“We are not building a typical beverage company,” said Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Holdings. “We are building a faster and more efficient way to bring products to market. By combining patented ingredients with a distribution-first approach, we believe we can move quickly and build something scalable in a category that continues to grow.“

Groux brings more than 40 years of experience in beverage distribution and consumer products. His experience in building distribution networks and supporting brand growth will guide the Company’s next phase of expansion.

Victory Holdings is building DGBH to support the launch and growth of multiple beverage products over time. This model is designed to shorten time-to-market and create a more flexible, scalable business as new opportunities emerge.

The Company will begin executing its U.S. expansion strategy with a focus on California, Arizona, and Texas. While products are not yet widely available in stores, the Company is actively building the infrastructure needed to support future rollout.

The functional beverage category continues to expand as consumers look for products that support health, performance, and everyday wellness. Victory Holdings believes its approach – combining patented ingredients with a distribution-led platform – positions the Company to play a meaningful role in the next phase of industry growth.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is a functional beverage company focused on patented fulvic and humic mineral formulations. The company is building a business designed to support the development and distribution of next-generation beverage products. For more information, visit https://dgbh.us .

About Victory Holdings

Victory Holdings is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring and growing businesses in high-growth sectors. The company aims to create long-term value through disciplined execution and expansion into emerging markets.

Safe Harbor forward looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to secure financing, execute on growth and infrastructure plans, market and economic conditions, competitive factors, regulatory requirements, and the ability to implement strategic initiatives.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Victory Marine Holdings and Dunn & Groux undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor/Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holding, Inc.

Email: bgroux@grouxdistribution.com

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire