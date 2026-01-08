Vickie DeHart Calls for More Women in Construction and Real Estate Leadership

Las Vegas business leader urges women to “start showing up,” shares personal lessons from decades in the field

Vickie DeHart, co-founder of EHB Companies and one of the first women in Nevada to hold a general contractor’s license, is raising awareness about the need for more women in construction, development, and real estate operations. Drawing from over three decades of hands-on experience, DeHart is calling on women to take initiative, build skills from the ground up, and claim space in an industry still largely led by men.

“I didn’t wait to be invited to the table-I built the table myself,” DeHart said. “And I want more women to know they can do the same.”

DeHart’s leadership journey began in the field-not the boardroom. As Principal and Vice President of Powerhouse Construction, she oversaw major framing and renovation projects across Las Vegas. She not only ran operations, she held the license. At the time, fewer than 10% of construction firms were led by women, and fewer still held full licensure.

Today, that gap remains. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women made up just 11% of the construction workforce in 2023-and only 2.5% of tradespeople. In executive real estate roles, women hold just 9% of C-suite positions, despite making up 37% of the workforce in that sector.

DeHart says this imbalance isn’t just a numbers issue-it’s a missed opportunity.

“When you walk job sites, meet with clients, or manage a project from the permit stage to the final walkthrough, you realize this work is about trust and detail,” she explained. “Women already excel at that. We just need more to step in, stay curious, and start learning the process.”

Her message isn’t tied to a new campaign or foundation. Instead, she’s urging individuals to take small but steady steps: ask questions, learn how a permit works, volunteer on community projects, or shadow someone in the field. She believes success doesn’t require permission-only persistence.

“There was no guidebook when I started,” she said. “I learned by showing up. If you want to lead in this field, start where you are. The rest will come.”

DeHart also emphasizes mentorship and long-term support. She points to a project early in her career where she had to step aside and let her team handle a major delay.

“It was hard at first. But I realized leading isn’t about doing everything yourself-it’s about trusting others to grow into their roles too.”

Now based in Las Vegas, DeHart helps run EHB’s operational engine. From escrow and insurance to design coordination and customer walkthroughs, she handles the behind-the-scenes details that turn blueprints into homes. Outside of work, she supports the American Heart Association and the Israeli-American Council, and spends her free time hiking and journaling.

She sees this advocacy effort not as a one-time push, but an ongoing invitation.

“Buildings come and go. It’s the people you build with that matter,” she said. “Let’s build something better-together.”

About Vickie DeHart

Vickie DeHart is the co-founder of EHB Companies and a longtime leader in Las Vegas construction and real estate development. One of the first women in Nevada to hold a general contractor’s license, she has over 30 years of experience managing complex projects, operations, and client relationships. Known for her steady leadership and hands-on approach, Vickie is also an active supporter of the American Heart Association and the Israeli-American Council.

