Vibrant Wellness Expands Zoomer Portfolio with Four New Tests to Advance Longevity Medicine and Predictive Care

Built on a multiomic approach that integrates multiple marker domains into a single test.

Vibrant Wellness, a clinical research and specialty laboratory best known for its Zoomer tests, today announced a newly structured diagnostic portfolio designed to deliver the most clinically impactful insights for overall wellness, predictive medicine, and longevity. The updated menu is organized around ten comprehensive Zoomers spanning critical, functional, environmental, and foundational health domains – and includes four new tests.

Originally developed to help providers answer complex clinical questions, Zoomers became a cornerstone of Vibrant’s portfolio by integrating multiple biomarkers and measurement technologies into a single, systems-level view of health. The updated menu reflects a philosophy that has long guided Vibrant’s work: meaningful health insights come from understanding how biological systems function together.

The ten Zoomers span areas such as cardiovascular and neurological risk, hormone, gut, immune and cellular function, environmental toxins, and food sensitivities and nutritional status. Genetics and infections panels round out the portfolio. Contrary to the current trends in direct-to-consumer wellness, works exclusively with licensed healthcare providers, reflecting the company’s belief that high-quality diagnostic data delivers its greatest value when paired with expert clinical interpretation and personalized care.

“In a healthcare environment where data is abundant but insight is often fragmented, the future of medicine depends on how deeply we understand the body, and how clearly we translate that understanding into care,” said Vasanth Jayaraman, Chief Operating Officer of Vibrant Wellness. “By owning the end-to-end testing process and working exclusively with qualified healthcare providers, we ensure the data guiding clinical decisions is both rigorous and actionable.”

With the new test menu Vibrant Wellness is formally codifying the Zoomer approach and applying it across the portfolio. Providers and their patients benefit from breadth and depth of insights in every test, and 7 to 10-day turn around times.

A Methodology Built for Whole-Body Insight

Zoomers are multiomic, systems-based assessments developed using a consistent scientific framework. Each test is built on three core principles:

Identify what matters: Continuous research to surface clinically meaningful biomarkers, including emerging indicators not yet widely adopted in conventional testing.

Curate a complete picture: Thoughtful pairing of conventional and novel markers to build comprehensive panels that capture the full picture.

Measure without compromise: Selecting the right measurement technology for the molecule, often integrating multiple methodologies within a single test to optimize sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy.

Powering Longevity Through Discovery

As interest in longevity and preventative care continues to grow, Vibrant Wellness is positioning diagnostic testing as a foundational tool for long-term health optimization-not just disease detection.

“Precision medicine isn’t about generating more data,” added Jayaraman. “It’s about generating the right data, measured with rigor and contextually interpreted by trained clinicians. That’s how we move from guessing to informed decision-making, and from reaction to prediction.”

About Vibrant Wellness

Vibrant Wellness is a clinical research and specialty laboratory that develops advanced testing for practitioners in functional and longevity medicine. Each test is designed to assess whole biological systems, helping practitioners understand the interplay of genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors across multiple health domains, including cardiovascular and neural health, hormonal, gut, immune, and cellular function, as well as food sensitivities, nutrition, toxins, and infections.

Progress in medicine is driven by science, collaboration, and shared learning. The Vibrant community includes both the researchers who advance discovery and the practitioners who apply it in care. The company works with hundreds of clinical researchers, has published over 40 peer-reviewed studies, and supports 35,000 practitioners worldwide, pairing diagnostic insights with clinical education to bring clarity and confidence to every health decision. Tests are processed in Vibrant Wellness’s CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratory in Santa Clara, California.

For more information, visit www.vibrant-wellness.com.

