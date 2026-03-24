Vheda Health Ranked #10 on Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies List

Vheda Health ranks No. 10 in the Healthcare category on Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, joining the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more.

Vheda Health has been named to Fast Company‘s 2026 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, landing at No. 10 in the Healthcare category. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

This award celebrates the story of a vision that began in 2013, focused on creating the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best lives.TM For more than 12 years, Vheda Health’s leadership in virtual health engagement has prioritized access to care and health equity for underserved communities. Vheda Health is humbled to be among the most trusted government payor partners with the best outcomes and analytics engine for Medicaid, Medicare, and Special Needs Plans (SNP), delivering 80%+ engagement and 3:1 ROI.

This year’s Fast Company list celebrates organizations thriving through economic challenges, rapid innovation, and evolving healthcare demands. Vheda Health’s recognition reflects our relentless focus on decreasing medical costs, increasing health equity, and improving quality & clinical outcomes for Medicaid, Medicare, Special Needs Plans (SNP), and Marketplace populations nationwide.

“Today is a humbling day for Vheda. We started this company because of a deep conviction that everyone deserves access to care. Our deepest thank you to our health plan partners, our Vhedlers, and of course, our members for your trust and collaboration every step of the way,” said Shameet Luhar , CEO of Vheda Health. “We wake up every day because of you! At Vheda Health, we’re committed to accelerating health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change-they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT VHEDA HEALTH

Vheda Health is an outcomes & analytics company that partners with Medicaid, Medicare & SNP health plans to reduce avoidable medical spend by driving measurable reductions in emergency room utilization and inpatient admissions. With more than 12 years of experience, Vheda identifies high-risk members, engages them continuously, and intervenes early to prevent costly events, delivering 80%+ member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. Vheda supports a range of high-impact use cases, including chronic conditions, behavioral health, and maternity, with a scalable, closed-loop care model designed to improve outcomes while lowering total cost of care. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

Media Contact

Kerry Lee Perry

Chief Marketing Officer

Vheda Health

kperry@vheda.com

404-849-1380

SOURCE: Vheda Health

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