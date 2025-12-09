Vheda Health Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Metro Area by the Baltimore Sun

Vheda Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Baltimore Sun Top Workplaces 2025. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Vheda is honored to be recognized by the Baltimore Sun as a 2025 Top Workplace. This award underscores our company’s unwavering focus on developing an empowering culture our employees, clients, and members can be proud of.” said Shameet Luhar, CEO and Co-Founder.

This recognition celebrates the hard work of our team of Vhedlers, who wake up every day with a laser focus on our vision of “creating the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best lives.TM For more than 12 years, Vheda Health has been a pioneering leader in virtual health engagement for health plans managing underserved populations, with turnkey chronic care, behavioral health, and maternal health programs that accelerate health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere.TM

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, behavioral health, and maternal health programs create a digital extension to health plans that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

**Media Contact:**

Kerry Lee Perry

Chief Marketing Officer

Vheda Health

kperry@vheda.com

4048491380

SOURCE: Vheda Health

