Vertical Exploration Finalizes Offtake Agreement and Completes Initial Sale of St-Onge Wollastonite

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) (“Vertical”or “the Company”) is pleased to report that it has received funds for its first 2025 offtake agreement for the Company’s premium-quality Global Wollastonite. Having recently received a five-year permit for its branded Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product, Vertical is now in a position to seek orders of the product produced at the Company’s St-Onge quarry in Quebec the St-Onge wollastonite quarry.

Vertical has now finalized an initial offtake sales agreement with a local Lac-Saint-Jean farmer and entrepreneur (“the Buyer”) for the purchase of up to 69 tonnes of the Company’s wollastonite. The agreement also grants the Buyer the option to purchase additional quantities under similar terms if the initial volume is sold within the first year. Additionally, the Buyer will support further research into new product applications and actively promote Vertical’s wollastonite to agricultural producers in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, with no exclusivity obligations on Vertical’s part.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented: “We are very excited to have completed our first 2025 sale and to now be working with a Buyer that understands both the unique characteristics of our Global wollastonite and the advantages of having a locally sourced green soil amendment as well as one that is also focused on supporting and providing the local agricultural community with top-quality natural fertilizers that will benefit both their agricultural crops and the surrounding environment.

Vertical also wishes to inform its shareholders that it continues to receive, and respond to, numerous enquiries and widespread local interest regarding its premium Global Wollastonite from a variety of potential buyers, end users and distributors. The potential market demand for wollastonite from farmers and agricultural producers in the local Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region alone could be in excess of 640,000 metric tonnes (please see May 9th, 2019 Vertical press release and Agrinova December 2018 Wollastonite Report), which is enough to far outstrip the 100,000 tonnes per year production level that the Company is currently permitted for at St-Onge. Vertical will continue to keep its shareholders and stakeholders regularly updated on further potential offtake and sales agreements in the months ahead.”

ABOUT WOLLASTONITE

Wollastonite is a powerful, natural soil enhancer that delivers plant-available silicon and calcium-two essential nutrients that strengthen crops, boost yields, and improve resistance to pests, disease, and environmental stress. With its mild liming effect, it helps neutralize acidic soils while also improving structure, water retention, and root development. Safe, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly, wollastonite even supports carbon sequestration, making it a smart, sustainable choice for modern agriculture.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration’s mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company’s flagship 100% owned St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

