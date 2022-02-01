VersusGame Appoints Former Hulu Marketing Exec Scott Donaton as Chief Marketing Officer and Elliot Solomon as Vice President of Business Development

With Donaton and Solomon’s leadership and expertise, the company will continue to accelerate its AI-powered interactive content offerings to deliver unmatched engagement, retention, and revenue for partners.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, VersusGame, the AI-powered interactive content company, announced that it has appointed marketing industry veteran Scott Donaton as Chief Marketing Officer, and Elliot Solomon as Vice President of Business Development. The addition of these strategic leaders to the Versus team comes at a pivotal time for the company, as it continues to accelerate its interactive content offerings via its proprietary AI engine to drive engagement, retention, and incremental value for partners across sports, entertainment, news, search, and social.









In his role as CMO, Donaton will oversee all marketing functions for Versus, including brand strategy, communications, content, social media and consumer insights. Prior to joining Versus, Donaton most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Hulu, where he helped grow the streaming service from 30 million to 48 million paid subscribers and introduced the streaming industry’s first branded entertainment practice. Previously, Donaton served as Global Chief Creative & Content Officer at Digitas, leading the agency’s worldwide creative practice. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Publisher of Entertainment Weekly, as well as Editor & Publisher of Advertising Age. Donaton currently serves on the Board of Directors of NPR.

“I’ve spent my career at the intersection of marketing, media, entertainment and technology, and Versus is pointing the way forward for all of those industries,” said Donaton. “I’m thrilled to officially join the Versus team as the company continues to revolutionize the way brands use content to engage fans while increasing revenue.”

“Scott’s experience working with some of the top names in entertainment and media will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our platform to deliver the best in AI technology and interactive content,” said VersusGame founder and CEO John Vitti. “Scott’s expertise, combined with Elliot’s proven ability to recognize customer needs and deliver scalable, valuable solutions, will be essential as we work to continue bridging the gap between how people view and engage with content.”

Solomon, a seasoned executive specializing in business growth and strategy within emerging technologies such as video games, virtual reality, machine learning and creator ecosystems, will lead all aspects of business development for Versus, including innovation, content monetization, and partner success management. Over his 20-year career, Solomon has built and led sales and business development teams at industry front-runners like Disney, Snap, and Unity Technologies.

“Versus’s proprietary AI platform, and the incredible value it creates for our partners and their end users, have positioned the company for massive growth and expansion,” said Solomon. “The true depth and strength of our platform extends far beyond what’s visible today. I’m thrilled to be bringing these innovations to our partners to drive new ways of interacting with content, increasing engagement and revenue in novel ways.”

The company’s AI-powered interactive content has already caught the attention of leading brands such as Microsoft, USA Today, the NFL, Billboard, Forbes, Grammy Awards, UFC, iHeartRadio, Lionsgate, and more. By turning sites, apps, TV shows, and podcasts from passive to interactive with enticing questionnaires, surveys, and polls, Versus delivers a better, more engaging user experience with longer site stays, repeat visits, and fan loyalty.

Versus is an innovative entertainment and technology company that uses proprietary AI to transform audience engagement. Versus fuels fandom by gamifying content, turning sites, apps, TV shows, and podcasts from passive to interactive. That creates an entertaining and rewarding user experience, leading to higher audience engagement, retention, and revenue. Versus partners include such notable brands as Disney, ABC, Microsoft, Forbes, Lionsgate, USA Today, TMZ, The Grammys, and many others. Learn more versusgame.com.

