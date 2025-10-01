Veronica Mars Airs for Free on Plex, Beginning Today

The original three seasons of the Warner Bros. Television series marks its AVOD premiere, on the ad-supported platform

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plex , the global streaming platform that offers the most comprehensive experience for discovering, accessing, sharing, and connecting over all film, television, and streaming entertainment, today announced that it has secured the AVOD exclusive rights to distribute the original 2004 Warner Bros. Television series Veronica Mars , which will be the hit TV series’ AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) streaming premiere.

Plex is streaming the cult classic smash mystery hit series beginning today for fans to enjoy Kristen Bell in her breakout TV performance.

“Veronica Mars is one of the most beloved shows in the past 30 years of television, with a wide audience of fans, an all-star cast lead by Kristen Bell, who is currently one of the most popular actresses in the world, and with an avid fanbase of ‘Marshmallows,’ continuing to celebrate it,'” said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President of content and business development for Plex. “We have always been proud of our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. and are particularly excited to bring Veronica Mars to our Plex audience and to fans everywhere to fall in love with it all over again or discover it for the first time — for free, on Plex.”

About Veronica Mars

In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and the high school, and they desperately try to keep their dirty little secrets just that…secret. Unfortunately for them, there’s Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless 17-year-old apprentice private investigator dedicated to solving the town’s toughest mysteries. During the day, high school senior Veronica negotiates the halls of Neptune High like any average teenage girl. By night, she helps with her father Keith’s private investigator business, sneaking through back alleys and scoping out no-tell motels with a telescopic-lens camera — while studying her math book — in an attempt to uncover the California beach town’s darkest secrets.

Watch Veronica Mars for free now at watch.plex.tv or on any connected device with the Plex app.

