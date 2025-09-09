Vero Technologies and Accend Launch Exclusive NextGen Leaders Dinner Series for Rising Asset Finance Executives

Inaugural Atlanta gathering brings together emerging leaders from major financial institutions

Vero Technologies, a leading provider of modular lending technology solutions, and Accend, an AI-powered credit and underwriting platform, today announced the launch of their NextGen Leaders Dinner Series, an exclusive forum designed to connect and empower the next generation of decision-makers in wholesale and asset finance.

The inaugural dinner, scheduled for September 17, 2025 in Atlanta, will bring together carefully selected rising executives from leading financial institutions including Stellantis Financial Services, GM Financial, Ally, Yamaha Motor Finance, and Northpoint Commercial Finance. The evening will feature an intimate roundtable discussion facilitated by Marguerite Watanabe, Principal of Connections Insights Consulting and a recognized industry thought leader.

“The asset finance industry is at an inflection point, and the leaders who will drive the next wave of innovation are already in our organizations today,” said John Mizzi, CEO and Co-founder of Vero Technologies. “This dinner series creates a unique space for these emerging leaders to connect, share perspectives, and shape the future of our industry together. We’re not just hosting a dinner – we’re building a community of changemakers.”

The NextGen Leaders Dinner Series focuses on professionals who are poised to become tomorrow’s decision-makers. The Atlanta event marks the first in a series of exclusive gatherings planned across major financial hubs throughout 2025 and 2026.

“Traditional industry events often miss the voices that will define our future,” said Pranjal Daga, CEO and Co-founder of Accend. “By bringing together these rising stars in an intimate setting, we’re facilitating the conversations and connections that will drive real transformation in how financial institutions approach credit, risk, and AI adoption.”

The invitation-only event reflects a growing recognition that the next generation of asset finance leaders needs forums designed specifically for their unique perspectives and challenges, separate from traditional industry conferences dominated by current C-suite executives.

For more information about the NextGen Leaders Dinner Series, contact info@vero-technologies.com.

About Accend

Accend is an AI-powered platform transforming credit and underwriting for modern financial institutions. By leveraging advanced machine learning and automation, Accend helps lenders make faster, more accurate credit decisions while reducing operational complexity.

For learn more, visit: www.withaccend.com .

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero’s modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit: www.vero-technologies.com .

Contact: Jason Bartz, info@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire