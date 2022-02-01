Veritone Digital Media Hub Available in Arabic Through Partnership with OR Media’s ‘Orchard Clips’ Business

Veritone’s AI-powered asset management and monetization solution selected by leading British documentary production company to power new clip-licensing business

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with OR Media, a leading British production company renowned for making high-profile documentaries and features films for major networks such as BBC, Discovery, Al-Arabiya, Al Jazeera English and more. Utilizing both Veritone Digital Media Hub—an AI-powered asset management and monetization solution—and Veritone aiWARE, OR Media has the technology it needs to establish Orchard Clips, its new clip-licensing business that helps both English- and Arabic-speaking broadcasters and filmmakers find, discover and license the footage they need in their preferred language.

“OR Media is delighted to be partnering with Veritone on this exciting new venture,” said OR Media CEO Adel Karim. “Given Veritone’s clip-licensing and AI expertise, it was the obvious choice for us. Ease of use, flexibility, cost and a keen understanding of the video asset world were some of the many reasons we partnered with Veritone, which delivers its technology with a fluid, out-of-the-box solution that layers in elements of bespoke requirements. We look forward to more opportunities to work together as we fulfill our mission to have talented filmmakers telling the most important stories to the biggest global audiences.”

Veritone Digital Media Hub is an AI-powered, white-label asset management and monetization solution that gives content owners the opportunity to generate more revenue from their assets. Connecting to cloud storage, users can set up their own branded digital storefront and start licensing valuable assets securely. With AI-powered metadata tagging and content management, as well as built-in rights management and sharing capabilities, users simplify content discovery for internal and external audiences while speeding the path to monetization.

Karim added, “As a leading producer with expertise in the Middle East, we see the lack of high-quality archival video clip content in the market and recognize the important role and opportunity in taking the lead. Through OR Media production teams across the region, Orchard Clips will be able to refresh its archive with new content and also ‘shoot to order’ to meet quick turnaround projects.”

“We are thrilled to partner with OR Media and, for the first time, make Veritone Digital Media Hub available in Arabic,” said Sean King, senior vice president and general manager, Commercial Enterprise, Veritone. “OR Media holds a vast collection of high-quality stock footage and other archive assets, with a particularly rich selection of HD footage from the Middle East. Prior to partnering with Veritone, OR Media’s archival content largely sat dormant. Now, with Digital Media Hub’s user interface, metadata and white-labelled e-commerce marketplace available in Arabic, OR Media can better serve their Middle East clients via Orchard Clips while activating assets and monetizing valuable content.”

From sports and athletic organizations to TV networks, studios, production companies and corporations, organizations using Veritone Digital Media Hub are able to get the most out of their valuable creative assets and never lose valuable resources. Hosted securely in the cloud, the Veritone Digital Media Hub portal enables collaboration and asset sharing, giving rights holders the ability to license content in-house through a simple e-commerce interface. In addition to Arabic, as well as English and German, Veritone will continue making Digital Media Hub available in other languages to serve customers around the globe.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

About OR Media

Founded in 1993, OR Media has a proud track record for producing award-winning films in a range of factual genres, from powerful BBC productions like Massacre at Virginia Tech and Make Me a New Face to hard-hitting historical investigations and current affairs stories. Known for its access, rigorous storytelling and editorial integrity, its values have been forged by working in sensitive environments across the globe. To learn more, visit https://ormedia.co.uk.

