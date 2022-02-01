Verimatrix XTD Wins 2023 Global Infosec Award

Award program taps Verimatrix a ‘Hot Company in Mobile App Security’

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix XTD (Extended Threat Defense) won a 2023 Global Infosec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry’s premier sources of cyber security news in business and government.

Recognized in the award program’s Hot Company in Mobile App Security category, the Verimatrix XTD accolade underscores its uniquely powerful innovations that make it possible for organizations to protect their mobile apps simply and cost-effectively against threat actors who seek to use them as pathways to attack the connected enterprise and/or its customers.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Verimatrix, as a Hot Company in Mobile App Security, is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment.”

“As the number of mobile apps grow, so does the attack surface,” said Juha Högmander, vice president of the cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “Verimatrix XTD is our new cybersecurity product that shields Android & iOS apps with polymorphic protection, then detects and responds to threats from devices connecting to an enterprise’s critical infrastructure. We are gratified to receive this honor from CDM’s Global Infosec Awards program.”

Detailed Verimatrix XTD information is available at https://www.verimatrix.com/cybersecurity.

About CDM’s Global Infosec Awards



CDM’s judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and other certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company’s submitted materials, on the website, and of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” So, we are looking for the best of breed, next generation info security solutions. Visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

