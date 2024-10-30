Verifacto Unveils AI-Powered Messaging and Communication System, Revolutionizing Customer Interactions for Auto Lenders

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2024) – Verifacto, the leader in advanced loan management systems (LMS)/ and dealer management software (DMS), is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered messaging and communication system, specifically designed to transform customer interactions for auto lenders and dealerships. This innovative solution offers a personalized, proactive approach to communication, setting itself apart by acting as a personal assistant rather than a standard automated bot.

A Personal Assistant, Not Just an Automated Tool

Unlike traditional messaging systems that rely solely on automated responses, Verifacto’s AI-powered solution acts as a virtual assistant. This AI tool dynamically recommends the most effective message content based on a thorough analysis of the customer’s account. Whether reviewing payment history, insurance details, or past interactions, the AI ensures that each message is customized to align perfectly with the customer’s unique situation and the business’s communication style.

“Our system isn’t just a bot that sends out generic responses; it’s designed to be your assistant, providing accurate and personalized recommendations based on the full customer context,” said Hezi More, CEO of Verifacto. “This helps businesses engage their customers more effectively, while still maintaining a human touch.”

Personalization and Precision at the Core

Verifacto’s Loan Management System (LMS) brings personalization and precision to a new level. By analyzing historical data and communication patterns, the AI tailors every message-whether it’s a payment reminder or an insurance update-to resonate with the individual customer. Businesses can also provide feedback on the AI’s message suggestions, which allows the system to refine and improve its outputs over time.

“We see personalization as key to building stronger relationships with clients. Our system continuously learns from past interactions, making it a powerful tool for boosting customer engagement,” added Hezi More.

Not Just One Channel-Multi-Channel, Multi-Language Communication

The Verifacto messaging system enables communication across multiple channels, including email, SMS, and WhatsApp, with full support for multilingual messaging. This flexibility ensures that businesses can reach customers in the way that best fits their preferences. By supporting multiple platforms and languages, Verifacto allows every customer to receive the right message at the right time, in the language they’re most comfortable with.

“Our system empowers auto lenders to communicate with their clients through their preferred channels, improving the overall customer experience,” said More.

Built-In Compliance to Safeguard Business

In an industry like auto lending, where regulatory compliance is critical, Verifacto’s AI-powered messaging system ensures that all communications adhere to the necessary legal standards. The system is designed to meet the stringent regulations governing auto lending, offering businesses peace of mind knowing that their communications are not only efficient but also compliant.

Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Risk

Verifacto’s AI-powered messaging system provides substantial benefits for auto lenders. By automating personalized customer communication, businesses can reduce the time spent on manual tasks while improving operational efficiency. The system integrates seamlessly with payment histories and insurance tracking, helping to mitigate risks like missed payments or insurance lapses.

“Efficiency and risk management are two of the most critical aspects of auto lending. Our system addresses both by providing automated, personalized messaging that also keeps track of payment and insurance data,” said Hezi More.

Driving Better Customer Relationships

In an industry where customer loyalty and satisfaction are paramount, Verifacto’s AI-powered messaging system provides a competitive edge. The system’s ability to send timely, personalized communications enhances the customer experience, fostering stronger and longer-lasting relationships with clients.

About Verifacto

Verifacto is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for auto lenders, dealerships, and finance companies. With a focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing risk, Verifacto delivers innovative tools designed to meet the needs of modern businesses. The new AI-powered messaging and communication system is the latest in a suite of solutions, including Insurance tracking, collateral protection insurance (CPI) management, and advanced payment processing.

