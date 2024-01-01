Vent Creativity℠ Receives FDA-Clearance for AI-Powered Digital-Twin Knee Arthroplasty Planning Tool, Hermes.

Vent’s new web-based software is now available for clinical use in the US, starting with CT based knee arthroplasty surgical planning.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vent Creativity, a digital-twinning based medical software company, announced the FDA clearance of their new AI driven software solution, Hermes Knee, which uses deep learning (DL) to generate surgical plans for mechanical, kinematic, and anatomical alignment techniques for total and partial knee arthroplasty procedures.

Vent℠ Hermes is built on the Minerva platform, capable of planning and analyzing procedures for research applications in other indications. The system allows users to interact with the bone structures through the intensity representations in patented point cloud format to allow surgeons and radiologists to assess variations in human phenotypes and arthritic states. Resulting cut planes, screw trajectories, or other operations can be viewed pre-op to assess and compare the patient to previous cases. The system is cloud based through secure protocols. Resulting plans can be modified by the surgeon and annotated for any areas of concern and reports can be generated for documentation for outcome studies, potential reimbursement, or any other uses by the accredited medical professionals.

“We are a company of industry professionals who have worked on every aspect of the orthopedic and medical technology and have identified patient specific planning with digital-twin informed technologies to be the missing link in the reported outcomes. Our unique approach to everything in healthcare is our strength as we have shown a free and fast-moving path to patents, publications, and regulatory submissions. We intend to prioritize research and development while sharing appropriate data with our partners for mutual growth of the healthcare sector desperate for collaborative instead of competitive growth for all.” – Gilly Yildirim, CEO.

About Vent Creativity

Vent Creativity is an AI driven digital-twinning company. We create surgical planning software that strives to improve surgical outcomes with the aid of unbiased workflows to generate patient specific solutions. Our patented point-clouds and wave-based tracking technologies allow us to generate unique insights for our customers in companies and the OR, and our Augmented Reality technology connects the users to the knowledge with unparalleled ease of access to information when needed.

Contacts

Media Contacts:



Gilly Yildirim



Chief Executive Officer



info@VentCreativity.com