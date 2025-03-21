BEYBLADE X Universe Expands on BEYBLADE Day to Announce World Championship and Exciting Products

BEYBLADE X Kicks Off a Year of Global Tournaments to Celebrate Its Worldwide Fandom

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3, 2, 1, let it rip! Today’s BEYBLADE Day recognizes the global phenomenon that is BEYBLADE X . To celebrate, ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. announced the BEYBLADE X World Championship 2025 will be kicking off worldwide in April and culminating at the final championship tournament in Tokyo, Japan in October. Additionally, the BEYBLADE X toy line from Hasbro has recently grown to include the BEYBLADE X Clash and Carry Stadium, available now, and the new BEYBLADE X Drop Attack Battle Set, available this fall.

BEYBLADE X Battles Heat Up Across the Globe

This year, Bey-fans can compete to become the BEYBLADE world champion! The BEYBLADE X World Championship 2025 is an international competition where the winners of regional tournaments across the world compete to become the top Blader. The World Championship will offer two categories: the Regular Class (typically for ages eight to 12, though some regions may vary and allow participants starting at age six) and the Open Class (ages 13 and up; except in Japan and some parts of Asia, where the minimum age is seven-years-old to participate). The tournaments will lead to the final two-day battle at the Tokyo Tower on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 and Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. Participating regions include the United States, Canada, France, Taiwan, Brazil, and more. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

US BEYBLADE Tournaments with Amazon

Amazon will host the Digital BEYBLADE X Championship in the BEYBLADE X app for four weeks, starting today. Although owning a Beyblade is not required to participate, participants can scan their tops in the app to improve their chances of victory, and winners earn in-app prizes. Customers can also shop a wide variety of BEYBLADE merchandise at amazon.com/BEYBLADE and enjoy fast, free Prime shipping on every order.

“We are incredibly grateful for our BEYBLADE fans around the world, and we cannot wait to introduce the 2025 BEYBLADE World Championship in their honor,” said a representative from ADK Emotions NY. “This global event is designed to bring Bey-fans together, celebrating the passion, skill, and dedication that unite Bladers everywhere. Get ready… 3-2-1, let it rip!”

Hasbro’s BEYBLADE X Products Level Up

Hasbro’s BEYBLADE X brings the thrill and excitement of competition with a fast-paced spinning-top battle game full of intense speed and epic collisions. The game has skyrocketed in popularity, with the Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set ranking as the #1 item in the Action Figure Category for 2024 (Source: Circana). Now, the BEYBLADE X universe is broadening even further. To celebrate BEYBLADE Day, Amazon is launching preorders for new BEYBLADE X Tops today, including the first CX-line Hasbro tops. The new offerings include:

Beyblade X Courage Dran S 6-60V CX Starter Pack Set. Available at Amazon today HERE

Beyblade X Reaper Incendio T 4- 70K CX Starter Pack Set Available at Amazon today HERE

CX Starter Pack Set Beyblade X Arc Wizard R 4-55LO CX Starter Pack Set Available at Amazon today HERE

Beyblade X Dark Perseus B 6-80W CX Starter Pack Set Available at Amazon today HERE



Bladers can expand their experience with the latest BEYBLADE stadiums by taking the battle anywhere they go with the new portable BEYBLADE X Clash and Carry Beystadium Battle Arena from Hasbro, now available on Amazon and at most major retailers this spring. This portable stadium delivers top-tier performance, featuring the iconic X-Celerator Rail and the innovative BEYBLADE X Gear System for an unparalleled battle experience. After battling, Bladers can effortlessly fold up the stadium, carry it on the go, and store it with ease.

Bey-fans can also level up their game and get the drop on their opponents with the BEYBLADE X Drop Attack Battle Set! The innovative Drop Attack Beystadium’s elevated X-Celerator Rail can send BEYBLADE Tops to a higher elevation, where they can drop down on their opponent’s Tops below for crushing collisions and epic bursts. The X Drop Attack Battle Set launches at most major retailers fall 2025.

Episodes of BEYBLADE X premiere Saturdays on Disney XD and currently stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Fans can stay informed about the latest announcements by visiting beyblade.com and by following: @officialbeyblade on Instagram, @beyblade_official on TikTok, @x_beyblade on X, and on BEYBLADE Official YouTube Channels.

About ADK Emotions NY Inc.

ADK Emotions NY Inc., a New York-based subsidiary of ADK Emotions Inc., is a content and rights management company specializing in bringing Japanese animated IP (“anime”) to the global market. From media placement and marketing to creative planning, localization, and merchandise licensing, we help partners navigate the complexities of global distribution to bring engaging anime titles to a new and expanding demographic. Learn more about us at http://adkemotions.com .

About T-Licensing Inc.

T-Licensing Inc. is a US subsidiary of TOMY Company, Ltd. one of the world’s leading toy enterprises. The company specializes in rights management, licensing, marketing, and brand promotions for the global kids’ entertainment space. T-Licensing Inc. enhances the value of property brands, including those of its parent toy company such as BEYBLADE, through exposure at events, publications, linear and digital video media, social media, advertisement, and exhibitions.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

