Veeam Releases New V11 with 200+ Enhancements, Eliminating Ransomware and Data Loss while Providing a Single Platform for Modern Data Protection

New 4-in-1 solution ​combines backup, replication, storage snapshots and now, Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#backup—Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced general availability of NEW Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, enabling the most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical and Enterprise workloads. With more than 200 new features and enhancements, the single solution for comprehensive data management is powerful and flexible enough to protect each phase of the data life cycle, while handling all the complexities of a multi-cloud environment for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“Veeam released V10 with more than 150 new enhancements just 12 months ago, and now has more than 700,000 downloads. Being able to launch the next version — Veeam Backup & Replication v11 — with an additional 200 new and powerful backup, cloud, DR, security and automation enhancements speaks volumes to Veeam’s speed of innovation, as well as our strong commitment to the needs and data reliability demands of our customers and partners,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam.

451 Research reports that 69% of enterprises indicate at least 75% of their workforce can now effectively work remotelyi. With workloads accelerating to multi-cloud ecosystems and workers increasingly operating remotely, data is harder to manage and control than ever before. In response to the new data protection challenges customers faced in 2020 and in anticipation of those to come this year, the new V11 includes reliable security and ransomware protection that fends off increasing risks of cyberthreats now and into the future, delivering unprecedented resiliency for companies of any size.

New Veeam V11 enables businesses to leverage the following features as part of a complete data protection solution:

Disaster Recovery with Veeam Continuous Data Protection (CDP): Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for Tier-1 VMware workloads with built-in CDP and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time providing the best recovery point objectives (RPOs).

Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for Tier-1 VMware workloads with built-in CDP and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time providing the best recovery point objectives (RPOs). Reliable Ransomware Protection : Keep backups safe with immutable, hardened Linux repositories compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA 4511(c) and CFTC 1.31(c)-(d) regulations, preventing encryption by ransomware, accidental or malicious deletions; based on general-purpose servers, without any hardware lock-in.

: Keep backups safe with immutable, hardened Linux repositories compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA 4511(c) and CFTC 1.31(c)-(d) regulations, preventing encryption by ransomware, accidental or malicious deletions; based on general-purpose servers, without any hardware lock-in. AWS S3 Glacier and Azure Blob Archive : Reduce the costs of long-term data archival and retention by up to 20 times and replace manual tape management with new native support for Amazon S3 Glacier (including Glacier Deep Archive) and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage through end-to-end backup life cycle management with Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository™ Archive Tier.

: Reduce the costs of long-term data archival and retention by up to 20 times and replace manual tape management with new native support for Amazon S3 Glacier (including Glacier Deep Archive) and Microsoft Azure Archive Storage through end-to-end backup life cycle management with Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository™ Archive Tier. Google Cloud Storage: New support for Google Cloud Storage for Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository Capacity Tier, providing greater choice of hot cloud object storage targets.

New support for Google Cloud Storage for Veeam Scale-out Backup Repository Capacity Tier, providing greater choice of hot cloud object storage targets. Expanded Instant Recovery : Achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with powerful instant recovery for Microsoft SQL, Oracle databases and NAS file shares from the pioneer of Instant VM Recovery ® .

: Achieve the lowest recovery time objectives (RTOs) with powerful instant recovery for Microsoft SQL, Oracle databases and NAS file shares from the pioneer of Instant VM Recovery . NEW Veeam Agent for Mac: Delivers end-user data backup for any macOS device, joining existing Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows, Linux, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris .

Delivers end-user data backup for any macOS device, joining existing Veeam Agents for and . Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS: Leverage the services, solutions and expertise needed to maximize the value of V11 by teaming up with Veeam-powered service providers for a fully managed backup experience.

Veeam delivers Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to the market thanks to partnerships with leading cloud and managed service providers in over 180 countries. To ensure these services are seamlessly integrated into V11, NEW Veeam Service Provider Console v5 offers service providers a web-based platform for centralized management, monitoring and customer self-service access of data protection operations. Version 5 now features expanded backup management for Linux and Mac, monitoring and reporting of cloud-native AWS and Azure backups and enhanced security with multi-factor authentication (MFA), and powerful insider protection services.

New Veeam Availability Suite™ v11 combines the expansive backup and recovery features of Veeam Backup & Replication v11 with the monitoring, reporting and analytics capabilities of Veeam ONE™ v11, offering businesses complete data protection and visibility enabling customers to achieve unparalleled data availability, visibility and governance across multi-cloud environments. Furthermore, adding Veeam DR Pack, which includes Veeam Disaster Recovery Orchestrator (formerly Veeam Availability Orchestrator), to a new or previous purchase of either Veeam Availability Suite or Veeam Backup & Replication provides site recovery automation and DR testing to ensure business continuity.

New Veeam Backup & Replication v11 will be available for download today and all features are included in Veeam Universal License (VUL) – the portable, flexible, cloud-ready license for all workloads on premises and in the cloud. Universal licensing makes protecting different types of workloads easy across multi-cloud environments as licenses can be transferred between workloads at no additional cost. Veeam customers can choose to receive an additional 25 VUL licenses for 6 months at no additional cost to be used for AWS and Azure-native backup and recovery when upgrading to V11. For the latest information on pricing and how to buy Veeam products, visit https://www.veeam.com/pricing.html. Register here to attend the New Veeam V11 virtual event on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. ET: https://go.veeam.com/v11. For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes

“Customers face the very difficult task of cutting complexity and costs while at the same time meeting very demanding data protection requirements. The highlights of Veeam’s V11 hit a number of the most prominent requirements that we hear from customers, including meeting strict SLAs, mitigating downtime and data loss through disaster preparedness and ransomware protection, and meeting compliance requirements pertaining to data retention.” – Krista Macomber, Senior Analyst, Data Protection and Multi-Cloud Data Management at Evaluator Group

“HPE is committed to providing our customers with intelligent storage solutions critical to driving their businesses, while addressing the most pressing needs to enable organizations to recover and maintain business continuity. With Veeam, we ensure the critical data needed to accelerate business is safe and readily available to customers at all times. We are thrilled that Veeam V11 adds asynchronous snapshot replication support for HPE Primera mission-critical storage, provides Catalyst Copy improvements for HPE StoreOnce and HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, and enables the fastest ever Veeam all-in-one backup platform performance when using the HPE Apollo 4510 Gen10 System.” — Chris Powers, VP and GM, Collaborative Platform Development, HPE Storage

“Our customers are increasingly relying on us to deliver a comprehensive BaaS and DRaaS solution to relieve the burden of having to do more with less. Veeam provides us with the best technology and the smartest and most helpful team to ensure we do just that. The new features being released in version 5 of Veeam Service Provider Console enable us to streamline our data management efforts even further so we can spend more time focusing on the primary needs of our customers.” — Will Baccich, CEO at Global Data Vault, a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Partner

“The inclusion of Azure Archive storage within the UI is huge for us; as a healthcare provider we are bound by long retention policies, combine that with the ever-increasing size of data within the enterprise and from our initial estimates, we’re looking at a 10x cost reduction of our archive backups. As a data driven company, the addition of Instant MSSQL Recovery means we have the confidence in our availability solution to meet our tight and critical RPOs and RTOs. Having our BI and patient data always available to us means our patients get a smooth customer journey, and our business units are able to leverage that data to improve the experience moving forwards.” — Mike Conjoice, Solutions Team Manager, Bupa Dental Care

“Veeam’s fast upgrade and enhancement cycles give us confidence that the company is continuously improving their product. With a focus on features in the public cloud, such as cloud-native integration, object storage and the new Archive Tier for automated archival to cheaper storage, Veeam’s products complement our move away from legacy infrastructure. Our growth plans are in line with Veeam’s updates, and a large number of feature updates have directly helped us with the deployments we’ve been rolling out.” – Jake Jayatilaka, Enterprise Infrastructure Manager, Clough Group

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. Veeam has 400,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 69% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s 100% channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

