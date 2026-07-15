Vector Solutions Launches Comprehensive Online Dispatch Training Catalog for Emergency Communications Professionals

New catalog of 35 expert-developed online courses helps emergency communication centers strengthen training, meet certification requirements, and simplify continuing education

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vector Solutions, the leading provider of unified agency readiness solutions to help train, prepare, and retain public safety professionals, today announced the launch of a new online training catalog designed specifically for emergency communication centers (ECCs) and public safety answering points (PSAPs). The launch builds on Vector’s continued investment in emergency communications following its acquisition of Frontline Public Safety, expanding the company’s unified training and workforce readiness for agencies nationwide.

The catalog includes 35 engaging, instructor-led courses created in partnership with industry experts to help agencies strengthen dispatcher training, meet continuing education requirements, and support professional development.

Today’s emergency telecommunicators serve as the critical first point of contact during emergencies, yet agencies face increasing demands to keep personnel trained on evolving technologies, protocols, and best practices while managing staffing shortages and limited training resources. Many agencies also must satisfy state-mandated continuing education requirements and industry certification standards, making comprehensive, accessible training more important than ever.

Vector’s new course catalog addresses these challenges by delivering flexible online training that can be used as standalone continuing education, integrated into agency-defined training programs, or paired with in-person instruction to maximize classroom time. Built to align with APCO and NENA standards, the courses also help telecommunicators meet training requirements for certifications, including APCO and IAED.

“Emergency telecommunicators play one of the most demanding and essential roles in public safety, and they deserve training built specifically for the realities they face every day,” said Leslye Harrell, Product Manager – Content at Vector Solutions. “We partnered with experienced industry professionals to create engaging courses that not only help agencies meet compliance requirements, but also build the confidence, decision-making skills, and professional expertise dispatchers need to serve their communities effectively.”

In addition to expanding training opportunities, the new dispatch catalog helps agencies simplify training management by pairing online coursework with Vector’s training management technology. Together, agencies can:

Meet state-mandated continuing education requirements through flexible online learning

Support APCO, NENA, and IAED certification and continuing education requirements

Strengthen the core competencies required for safe, effective, and legally defensible emergency communications

Maximize instructor-led training by using online courses as pre-work or post-training reinforcement

Track online, in-person, and observational training records in a single platform

Streamline assignment, reporting, compliance tracking, and responses to public records requests

Reduce administrative burden while saving time for leadership, trainers, calltakers, and dispatchers

The initial catalog was developed to support agencies of all sizes, regardless of call volume, staffing levels, or technology infrastructure, with plans to expand through future course releases.

Built on more than 25 years of experience developing award-winning online training for public safety professionals, Vector’s courses incorporate interactive modules, simulations, and 2D and 3D animations designed to improve learner engagement, knowledge retention, and long-term performance.

For more information about Vector Solutions’ online training for emergency communications, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/resources/course-catalogs/telecommunicator-online-course-catalog/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for Emergency Communication Centers

Vector Solutions for Emergency Communication Centers is the leading Unified Agency Readiness Platform, helping 911 comm centers streamline operations, align personnel, and achieve better outcomes with less time and effort. Our solutions include the Frontline Public Safety Suite and help agencies improve their readiness goals through industry-leading software to manage training, policy reviews and accreditation proof tracking, quality assurance (QA), daily observation reports (DORs), shift scheduling, early intervention, performance management, and promoting a positive and transparent ECC culture. Trusted by more than 10,000 agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector helps comm centers achieve operational excellence. Learn more at vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/911-ecc.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading AI-enabled Performance Platform Powering Safe, Compliant, and Efficient Operations for the world’s most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes operational and workforce readiness, training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, asset management, evaluation and performance management, and more. With more than 24,000 clients, Vector powers the outcomes that matter most—saving time, ensuring compliance, embedding knowledge, reducing downtime, and safeguarding lives. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Kara Kothmann

(512) 771-6911

vectorsolutions@meetkickstand.com

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SOURCE Vector Solutions