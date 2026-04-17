VASRO: Ainos Expands Smell AI from Industrials into Healthcare Infrastructure, Reinforcing AI Infrastructure Positioning and Multi-Vertical Scalability

2026 Identified as a Key Scale-Up Phase with Expanding Market Verticals and Accelerating Data Flywheel

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) today highlighted the continued expansion of its Smell AI deployments, powered by AI Nose, across semiconductor, robotics, and healthcare infrastructure, highlighted by recent third-party research published by VASRO GmbH . The report underscores Smell AI’s progression from isolated sensing applications to scalable multi-domain AI perception platform and identifies 2026 as a key scale-up year as Ainos moves toward deployment and repeatable revenue generation.

The report highlights growing visibility into Smell AI’s transition from ecosystem development to real-world deployment, with increasing emphasis on converting deployments into repeatable revenue-generating programs across multiple environments.

As part of this expansion, Ainos is initiating deployment of Smell AI within hospital infrastructure through collaboration with MacKay Memorial Hospital and Topco Scientific Co., Ltd. Initial applications focus on environmental monitoring and safety across power and electromechanical systems, HVAC infrastructure, chemical handling environments, and clinical laboratory settings, including MRI facilities.

According to the report, these environments position Smell AI as an early perception layer for otherwise invisible environmental signals, including chemical exposure and airborne germs, supporting improved safety and operational resilience in hospital settings.

The hospital deployment positions Smell AI to extend beyond its established semiconductor and industrial use cases into another high-standard operating environment, reinforcing its ability to scale across real-world infrastructure. The report also highlights Smell AI’s evolution toward broader platform adoption through AI Nose, which converts invisible scent signals into structured, machine-readable Smell ID data that can compound across deployments.

Ainos continues to advance its Smell AI architecture, including Smell ID and its Smell Language Model (SLM), which support a data flywheel designed to improve learning, model refinement, and performance as deployment activity grows.

“We are building Smell AI-powered by AI Nose-as a new layer of AI infrastructure that enables machines to sense, learn, and predict invisible scent signals, helping to define a new layer in physical AI,” said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. “Our expansion into healthcare infrastructure, alongside ongoing deployments in semiconductor and robotics, reflects the growing real-world applicability of Smell AI across multiple environments.”

The full research report is available for download here: https://vasro.de/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/VASRO-GmbH_Update-Report_Ainos-Inc_04162026.pdf

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltechand immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA®, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of “AI” and “Nose,” is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com . Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, ( @AinosInc ) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

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