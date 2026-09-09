Vantry Capital Launches UK Operations, Expanding into European Markets

Vantry Capital today announced the launch of its UK operations, marking the firm’s expansion into the United Kingdom and the next stage of its international growth strategy.

The expansion establishes a permanent presence for Vantry Capital in London and extends the firm’s corporate foreign exchange, risk management and treasury technology capabilities into the UK and European markets.

Leading the expansion is Harpreet Dhaliwal, Managing Director, EMEA, who brings more than 15 years of experience in corporate foreign exchange and risk management. Dhaliwal will oversee Vantry Capital’s growth across the region, including the development of its commercial team, corporate client relationships and strategic partnerships.

“The UK is one of the world’s most important financial markets and a natural next step for Vantry Capital,” said Ryan Hesketh, President and CEO of Vantry Capital. “We have invested heavily in building the infrastructure, technology and expertise to support our international growth. Establishing our presence in London gives us a strong foundation to bring that model to corporate clients across the UK and Europe.”

The UK launch will also introduce Vantry ATI (Advanced Treasury Intelligence) to the region. Vantry Capital’s proprietary treasury technology provides corporate finance teams with advanced tools for FX risk analysis, hedge strategy modelling, portfolio management, stress testing and reporting.

At the centre of the platform is HedgeCore, Vantry Capital’s probability based risk modelling engine, which evaluates thousands of potential hedge outcomes across simulated market paths. The technology allows corporate clients to compare hedging strategies against defined risk parameters and better understand potential outcomes before execution.

“Corporate treasury teams are increasingly looking for more than execution and a market view,” said Dhaliwal. “They want greater visibility into their exposures, better tools to evaluate risk and a more disciplined framework for making hedging decisions. Combining Vantry Capital’s risk management expertise with ATI gives us a compelling proposition as we build the business across EMEA.”

The expansion follows significant investment by Vantry Capital in its technology, infrastructure and international capabilities. The firm plans to continue building its UK presence while expanding relationships with corporate clients and strategic partners across the region.

About Vantry Capital

Vantry Capital is a corporate foreign exchange, risk management and treasury technology firm serving corporate clients across global markets. Through its proprietary Vantry ATI platform, the firm combines advanced risk analytics, hedge strategy modelling and integrated execution workflows to help finance teams make more informed currency risk management decisions.

Vantry Capital operates in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Media Contacts:

Vantry Capital

info@vantrycapital.com

SOURCE: Vantry Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire