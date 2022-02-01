Valligent Launches GSE Data Collection Suite to Support Assessment of Property Condition and Eligibility

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GSEDataCollectionSuite—Valligent, a Veros Software company, and innovative real estate valuation company, has announced the launch of a GSE Data Collection Suite that supports both Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data and Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR (automated collateral evaluation plus property data report) solutions.





Valligent’s GSE Data Collection Suite consists of four products:

ValPDC SM , a property data collection in support of Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data.

, a property data collection in support of Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data. ValPDR SM , a property data report in support of Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR.

, a property data report in support of Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR. ValPDR COMPLETE SM , a completion report in support of Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR.

, a completion report in support of Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR. ValHYBRIDSM, a hybrid appraisal in support of Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data and Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR (automated collateral evaluation plus property data report) when an upgrade is needed.

Valligent’s ValPDC and ValPDR are completed by licensed, background-checked, and trained real estate professionals to ensure accuracy and consistency in the reports. The data collectors use a mobile app to complete the property’s interior and exterior assessment, capturing relevant photos and generating a floor plan that creates a comprehensive view.

“By supporting the GSE’s modern valuation solutions, Valligent is helping both lenders and borrowers save on property valuation costs, close loans faster and mitigate risks,” said Jeff Wickham, Executive Vice President, and Co-Founder of Valligent. “With nationwide coverage and a comprehensive suite of products, Valligent is positioned to support any lender or reseller working with the GSEs and their collateral valuation solutions.”

Valligent’s suite supports each value acceptance + property data and ACE+ PDR workflow scenario. It supplies the data collection reports and offers a completion report (ValPDR COMPLETE) in cases where required repairs are identified, and the lender needs to obtain a report verifying the repairs have been completed. Valligent also offers a Hybrid Appraisal (ValHYBRID) in the case that certain property condition factors are identified in the data collection report, and the lender needs to upgrade to an appraisal.

“Between Valligent and Veros, we are uniquely positioned because Veros is the technology provider for the Uniform Collateral Data Portal® (UCDP®) used by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Federal Housing Administration, and the Veterans Affairs.” shared Chuck Rumfola, President of Valligent, and Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Veros. “The UCDP was one of the first initiatives that started the appraisal modernization efforts. Continuing to support the GSEs’ efforts was an easy decision. We are proud to be a part of the continued effort to standardize and collect data that will help improve collateral valuation.”

To learn more about Valligent’s GSE Data Collection Suite, visit: https://veros.cc/gse-suite.

About Valligent, a Veros Software Company

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Roseville, California, Valligent established itself as a leader in appraisal, alternative valuation, QC, and Regulatory Audit solutions. Utilizing a combination of experienced property valuation personnel, automation, powerful functionality, and mobile technology, Valligent is dedicated to making the property valuation process simple and efficient for everyone involved. Valligent provides comprehensive valuation technology expertise and services to hundreds of banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and insurance companies nationally. They have developed a state-of-the-art valuation technology platform, fully integrated with best-in-class data providers, Loan Origination Systems (LOS), and on-demand cloud computing platforms and API providers. Valligent was acquired by Veros Software in 2022. For more information, visit valligent.com.

