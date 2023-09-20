Valdemar Family Opens Pintxo by Valdemar

Acclaimed Spanish Wine Family Opens New Tapas, Wine & Cocktail Bar in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Jesús Martínez Bujanda, CEO of Valdemar Family, Bodegas Valdemar in Rioja, Spain, and Valdemar Estates in Walla Walla, Washington, announced the opening of Pintxo by Valdemar, a tapas, cocktail, and wine bar in Woodinville’s Schoolhouse District (17409 133rd Ave NE, #1203). This new establishment takes the place of the former Valdemar Estates tasting room and also retails imported Spanish products.









Deriving its name from Northern Spain, ‘Pintxo’ (pronounced peen-cho) refers to a small snack akin to tapas, often enjoyed with friends, family, and a glass of wine or a cocktail.

“Growing up in Rioja, my sister Ana and I loved visiting the iconic Calle Laurel in Logroño, relishing our region’s renowned pintxos and wines,” says Martínez Bujanda. “Pintxo by Valdemar celebrates this tradition. We’re eager for visitors to savor tapas and engage in great conversation, enjoying small plates with our family’s wines from Washington and Spain or one of our new cocktails.”

At Pintxo by Valdemar, Chef Lauren Jackson has curated an inviting menu featuring traditional Spanish tapas made from imported Spanish and local Washington ingredients. Guests can choose from a selection of tapas (‘with bread,’ ‘cold,’ ‘hot,’ and ‘charred,’), sandwiches and desserts. Signature dishes include Charred Octopus with Chorizo Aioli & Herbed Bread Crumbs; Whipped Labneh with Salmon Roe, Lemon Zest & House-Made Chips; Butter Lettuce with Charred Avocado, Citrus Powder & Sherry Vinegar; “Patatas Bravas” with Smoked Yogurt, Pimentón & Chives; Charred Chicken Thigh with Olives, Capers, & Caramelized Orange; and Basque Cheesecake made from a family recipe.

The restaurant showcases wines from the family’s estates: Bodegas Valdemar in Spain and Valdemar Estates in Washington. Patrons can opt for wines by the glass or bottle. Iconic wines from Rioja include Conde Valdemar Blanco, Conde Valdemar Gran Reserva, and “La Gargantilla.” From Walla Walla, standouts are Columbia Valley Roussanne, Blue Mountain Vineyard Syrah, and the Klipsun Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon. Wine Flights are available for those keen to sample a range.

Pintxo by Valdemar also offers an innovative cocktail menu to pair with the tapas. Cocktails include Gazpacho (clarified tomato water, vodka, lemon, olive oil, celery, red chili flake); the Apple Aperol Spritz (pomme vert liqueur, soda, Cava, apple skin vodka); and the Clarified Cuba Libre (milk-washed house rum with soda, sugar, sassafras).

Valdemar Club members who visit Pintxo by Valdemar, can expect exclusive touches that will enrich their visit. This may include complimentary wine tastings, retail wine discounts, special on-premise bottle pricing, limited release wines, event invitations, and other small touches.

Pintxo by Valdemar spans 2,750 square feet, seating 70-80 guests in its main dining area, bar, and a 1,500-square foot covered patio. A private dining room accommodates up to 10. The decor celebrates the family’s vinicultural heritage, featuring vineyard photos by Ana Martínez Bujanda and imported Spanish furnishings. A separate retail section sells imported Spanish items and wine from Valdemar Family’s two properties, Bodegas Valdemar and Valdemar Estates.

Like the family’s wineries, Pintxo by Valdemar champions accessibility and inclusivity. The restaurant is handicap-accessible, provides on-site wheelchairs, shatterproof glassware, hands-free holders, and all-gender restrooms. For the visually impaired, they offer hyper-legible menus or iPads that read them aloud. Those with hearing challenges can utilize wine tasting cards with descriptive icons or QR codes linking to ASL-signed tasting notes. Moreover, some staff are ASL-trained, ADA-certified, and have taken inclusivity classes.

With a vinicultural legacy rooted in Spain since 1889, fifth-generation siblings Ana and Jesús Martínez Bujanda expanded their horizons to America in 2019 by establishing Valdemar Estates in Walla Walla, WA. Since opening, the winery has produced world-class wines in the region and operates a full-fledged tapas restaurant celebrating the family’s Spanish heritage.

Pintxo by Valdemar is located at 17409 133rd Ave NE, #1203, Woodinville, WA 98072 and is open Wednesday-Friday from 4:00-9:00 pm PT, and on weekends from 12:00 -9:00 pm PT. Reservations can be made via TOCK at exploretock.com. For further details, please visit www.pintxobyvaldemar.com.

