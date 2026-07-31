Vadzo Imaging Positions Falcon-234CRS AR0234 Global Shutter USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera for Insurance Telematics Devices

The Falcon-234CGS is an AR0234 Global Shutter USB Camera built around the Onsemi AR0234 image sensor. Designed for insurance telematics and connected vehicle devices, this compact global shutter camera module supports usage-based insurance programs, fleet telematics, driver behavior monitoring, and aftermarket dash cam and black box recorders. The UVC-compliant module combines event-triggered capture with a native 9-Axis IMU over a standard USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, enabling distortion-free vehicle imaging without the custom driver development that slows telematics device integration.

Vadzo Imaging today positioned the Falcon-234CGS. This is an AR0234 Global Shutter USB Camera built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor for insurance telematics and connected vehicle device manufacturers. The Falcon-234CGS works as a UVC-compliant USB 3.2 Gen1 camera and gives you distortion-free 2MP color images with event-triggered capture and a native 9-Axis IMU in a compact module built for aftermarket and OEM telematics installation. Vadzo built this camera to combine global shutter precision with synchronized inertial data and a small form factor suited for usage-based insurance devices and fleet telematics systems. You can use it in dash cams, black box recorders, connected car modules, and other telematics devices. It plugs directly into embedded and host platforms over USB 3.2 Gen1.

The Challenge of Imaging in Insurance Telematics and Connected Vehicle Devices

Insurance telematics devices, fleet dash cams, and other connected vehicle systems face a persistent imaging problem. Rolling shutter camera sensors read pixel rows at slightly different times, so vehicles in motion or vibrating dashboards produce skewed or wobbled footage that undermines incident review and claims documentation. Continuous recording at full resolution also generates more data than aftermarket and OEM telematics camera modules can practically store or transmit. Insurance dash camera and black box camera module vendors need a way to prioritize meaningful footage such as hard braking or collision events without recording hours of unused video. Many telematics device camera options also require custom Linux drivers that slow OEM integration timelines. Device manufacturers building usage-based insurance camera systems need a compact camera module that delivers distortion-free capture, intelligent event-triggered recording, and standard plug-and-play compatibility.

Sensor and Camera Overview

The Falcon-234CGS is built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor and is paired with a high-performance ISP tuned for automotive and telematics environments. The AR0234 is a 2MP (1920 x 1200) color global shutter CMOS sensor with a 1/2.6-inch optical format and 3.0 µm pixel size. Featured within Vadzo Imaging’s Onsemi Hyperlux LP Camera lineup, the sensor exposes every pixel at the same instant rather than reading rows sequentially. This eliminates the skew and wobble that rolling shutter sensors introduce when a vehicle is moving or vibrating. This global shutter architecture makes the AR0234 USB 3.0 Camera well suited for insurance telematics devices that must capture reliable evidence from a moving vehicle.

The Falcon-234CGS ships as a compact Onsemi AR0234 UVC Camera built for telematics integration. Inside the housing sits the Onsemi AR0234 sensor, an ISP, a fixed focus lens assembly, a native 9-Axis IMU, and a standard USB 3.2 Gen1 interface. The lens mount is S-Mount (M12), so system integrators can select an alternate optic for a wider or narrower field of view, and the camera ships with a fixed-focus lens already installed and calibrated. Event-triggered capture activates recording based on motion, impact, or an external trigger signal, so device manufacturers avoid storing continuous unused footage. As an AR0234 OEM Camera Module, the module is validated on Windows, Linux, and Android host platforms over a standard USB 3.2 Gen1 connection.

Key specs: 2MP (1920 x 1200) | Onsemi AR0234 1/2.6 inch 3.0 µm pixel | Color Global Shutter | Fixed Focus | Event Triggered Capture | Native 9-Axis IMU | UVC Compliant | USB 3.2 Gen1 | 1080p / 720p / VGA | S-Mount (M12) | Windows Linux Android

Product Overview

The Falcon-234CGS positions Vadzo Imaging’s global shutter sensor expertise for the insurance telematics market. As a 2MP UVC USB Camera, it targets OEM developers building dash cams, black box recorders, and other connected vehicle instruments where distortion-free capture and fast integration carry equal weight. The camera pairs with global shutter imaging with a native 9-Axis IMU, so device manufacturers can correlate visual evidence with vehicle motion data. Because the module retains full UVC compliance while adding event-triggered recording, engineering teams avoid the custom driver development that slows most telematics camera modules. The compact S-Mount design fits directly into dash-mounted and windshield-mounted enclosures without requiring a custom lens design.

Global Shutter Imaging for Distortion-Free Vehicle Capture: Many telematics device camera options still rely on rolling shutter sensors that produce skewed footage from vibration and fast motion. The Onsemi AR0234 sensor captures a full 2MP (1920 x 1200) color frame with every pixel exposed at the same instant, so vehicles, road signs, and license plates stay geometrically accurate even during hard braking or a collision event. This compact global shutter camera module gives insurance telematics device manufacturers footage that holds up as reliable evidence during claims review.

Event-Triggered Capture for Efficient Data Management: Continuous recording at full resolution can overwhelm the onboard storage and bandwidth budgets of aftermarket and OEM telematics devices. The Falcon-234CGS supports an AR0234 event-triggered camera mode that begins recording based on motion, impact, or an external trigger signal. This event-triggered capture camera approach helps usage-based insurance camera systems and fleet telematics camera deployments prioritize meaningful footage such as hard braking, collisions, or sudden lane departures.

Native 9-Axis IMU for Driver Behavior and Crash Detection: Visual evidence alone does not capture the forces acting on a vehicle. The Falcon-234CGS embeds a native 9-Axis IMU USB camera architecture delivering accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometer data synchronized with every video frame. This helps driver behavior monitoring camera systems detect hard braking, sharp cornering, and collision events, and gives usage-based insurance camera programs quantitative motion data alongside the video record.

Compact Form Factor for Aftermarket and OEM Installation: Dash cams, black box recorders, and other telematics devices have limited space behind a windshield or dashboard trim. The Falcon-234CGS uses a compact global shutter camera footprint with an S-Mount (M12) fixed focus lens, making it well suited as an aftermarket telematics camera for retrofit installation and as an OEM dash camera module for factory integration into connected car camera module designs.

UVC Plug and Play Integration: Many telematics device camera modules require proprietary drivers that slow OEM software development. The Falcon-234CGS is a UVC-compliant telematics camera that works immediately with standard UVC class drivers on Windows, Linux, and Android. This UVC plug-and-play camera approach reduces integration time for OEM teams building black box camera module systems, connected car camera module platforms, or aftermarket dash cam products.

OEM Customization for Telematics Device Manufacturers: Vadzo Imaging offers OEM customization for device manufacturers building around the Falcon-234CGS platform. Lens selection, cable length, connector orientation, and module footprint can all be adapted to fit a proprietary telematics device enclosure. This makes the platform equally suited as a USB UVC OEM Camera for insurance telematics instruments and as a UVC Class Camera Module for other connected vehicle and fleet management applications that share the same sensor core.

“The AR0234 sensor is known for its global shutter precision, but many compact telematics camera modules built around it still force device manufacturers to choose between distortion-free capture and efficient data management. The Falcon-234CGS solves that by pairing global shutter imaging with event-triggered capture and a native 9-Axis IMU in one UVC-compliant USB 3.2 Gen1 module. We built this camera, so insurance telematics OEMs and fleet management engineering teams get reliable visual evidence, synchronized motion data, and fast plug-and-play integration through one small module. That lowers system complexity and helps telematics devices reach the road faster.” – Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging.

Applications

Usage-Based Insurance Programs: Usage-based insurance providers need reliable visual and motion data to score driving behavior fairly. The Falcon-234CGS usage-based insurance camera pairs distortion-free global shutter imaging with synchronized inertial data, so insurers can verify hard braking, sharp cornering, and collision events reported by a UBI camera module program. As an AR0234 telematics camera, it gives insurance telematics camera integrators dependable evidence without the false readings that rolling shutter sensors can introduce during vehicle vibration.

Fleet Telematics and Driver Monitoring: Fleet operators rely on telematics data to monitor driver behavior across large vehicle populations. The Falcon-234CGS Fleet Telematics Camera delivers distortion-free video correlated with 9-Axis IMU data, so fleet managers can review hard braking, rapid acceleration, and collision events with confidence. This supports driver behavior monitoring camera programs aiming to reduce accident rates and insurance costs across commercial vehicle fleets.

Insurance Dash Cam and Black Box Recorders: Dash cams and black box recorders installed for insurance purposes must capture clear evidence during sudden events. The Falcon-234CGS Insurance Dash Camera uses event-triggered capture to preserve footage automatically around a detected impact or hard braking event. As a black box camera module, it stores the visual and motion record that claims adjusters need without requiring continuous full resolution recording.

Connected Car and Aftermarket Telematics Devices: Connected car platforms and aftermarket telematics devices need a camera module that installs easily and integrates with existing vehicle electronics. The Falcon-234CGS connected car camera module fits compact dash and windshield mounts as an aftermarket telematics camera for retrofit programs or as a USB 3.0 telematics camera integrated during vehicle assembly. UVC compliance means the module works with existing host software without custom driver development.

OEM Telematics Device Integration: Telematics device manufacturers building custom hardware need a sensor platform that adapts to their own enclosure and software stack. The Falcon-234CGS serves as a Telematics Device Camera platform with configurable lens options, cable lengths, and connector orientations. Its UVC compliance makes it a practical plug-and-play telematics camera for engineering teams building proprietary recording, alert, or claims documentation software around the same sensor core used in production units.

Event-Triggered Incident Capture and Claims Documentation: Insurance claims teams need dependable footage and data when reviewing a reported incident. The Falcon-234CGS Event Triggered Capture Camera preserves the moments before and after a detected event, so claims documentation reflects what actually happened on the road. As a 1080p global shutter USB camera, it retains full resolution detail for incident review, and its 2MP global shutter telematics camera sensor holds up in daylight and low light conditions alike. This 1080p UVC camera integrates directly into existing claims management workflows without requiring specialized playback software.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does global shutter imaging improve telematics footage of fast-moving vehicles?

A: Global shutter sensors expose every pixel at the same instant, which prevents the skew and wobble that rolling shutter sensors introduce when a vehicle is moving or vibrating. Vadzo Imaging builds its telematics camera modules around global shutter sensors, so insurance and fleet customers get geometrically accurate footage of license plates, road signs, and other vehicles even during hard braking or a collision event.

Q: How does event-triggered capture help manage storage in telematics and dash cam devices?

A: Event-triggered capture starts and prioritizes recording around a detected motion, impact, or external trigger signal instead of storing hours of continuous full resolution video. Vadzo Imaging designs its telematics camera modules with configurable event triggers so device manufacturers can preserve meaningful footage such as hard braking or collisions while reducing the storage and bandwidth that continuous recording demands.

Q: Why is UVC compliance important for OEM telematics device manufacturers?

A: UVC compliance means a camera works with the standard drivers already built into Windows, Linux, and Android, so OEM engineering teams avoid writing and maintaining proprietary driver software. Vadzo Imaging proudly builds its telematics camera modules to be fully UVC compliant, which lets device manufacturers move from prototype to production faster and focus their engineering effort on recording, alert, and claims documentation software instead of driver development.

Q: Can a global shutter camera module be adapted for a specific telematics device enclosure?

A: Yes. Vadzo Imaging offers OEM customization services that adapt lens selection, cable length, connector orientation, and module footprint to fit proprietary dash-mounted, windshield-mounted, or black box enclosures. Telematics device manufacturers work directly with Vadzo Imaging engineering teams to integrate a global shutter camera module without redesigning the core sensor platform.

Q: How do synchronized inertial sensor data support driver behavior analysis programs?

A: Synchronized inertial data pairs accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer readings with each video frame, giving driver behavior analysis programs quantitative motion data alongside visual evidence. Vadzo Imaging designs its telematics camera modules with this synchronized approach, so insurance and fleet programs can verify hard braking, sharp cornering, and collision events with both footage and measurable motion data.

Availability

The Falcon-234CGS AR0234 Global Shutter USB Camera built on the Onsemi AR0234 sensor is now available for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, an S-Mount fixed-focus lens, a USB 3.2 Gen1 cable, and platform driver documentation with no minimum order requirement. Browse the full Vadzo Imaging camera portfolio at https://www.vadzoimaging.com/ or contact Vadzo Imaging at alwin@vadzoimaging.com to request an evaluation kit or discuss OEM integration requirements for insurance telematics, fleet management, and connected vehicle devices.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high-performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded and host platforms. Vadzo Imaging supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module-level drivers and enables faster development and deployment of vision-based systems, including insurance telematics camera modules and other connected vehicle devices.

Media Contact

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

Email: alwin@vadzoimaging.com

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SOURCE: Vadzo Imaging

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