Usha Resources Ltd. (“Usha”, “USHA” or the “Company”) (TSXV:USHA)(FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, announces that it has elected to extend the maturity date of its outstanding 5% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) by twelve months, from December 11, 2026 to December 11, 2027 (the “Extension”). The Extension remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The Company issued $500,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures on December 11, 2025. The Extension is made under Section 5.3 of the Debentures, which allows the Company to extend the maturity date by up to twelve months on notice given no later than 15 days before maturity. This news release constitutes the Maturity Date Extension Notice to all holders of Debentures under the terms of the Debentures.

As provided in the Debentures, as a result of the Extension the conversion price of the Debentures is amended from $0.05 per common share to $0.10 per common share (the “Extension Share Price”). Under the Debentures, the Extension Share Price is the greater of the 15-day volume-weighted average closing price of the common shares on the Exchange and the Market Price of the common shares, in each case as of the day before this notice, subject to a minimum of $0.10 per share. As both of those prices are below $0.10, the minimum applies. All other terms of the Debentures, including the 5% annual interest rate payable semi-annually, are unchanged.

The Company also announces that, subject to the acceptance of the Exchange, it intends to satisfy the $12,500 of interest that accrues on the Debentures for the period from June 11, 2026 to December 11, 2026 through the issuance of common shares at a deemed price determined in accordance with the terms of the Debentures and the policies of the Exchange. Any shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The interest payable on June 11, 2026 was satisfied by the issuance of 250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, as accepted by the Exchange on June 30, 2026.

N.K.V. Engineering & Consulting Ltd., a company related to Navin Kumar Varshney, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, holds $37,500 principal amount of Debentures. The Extension as it relates to that holder is a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha’s portfolio of strategic properties includes Jackpot Lake, a lithium brine project in Clark County, Nevada, and the Bingo West lithium pegmatite property in northwestern Ontario. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol JO0.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

Navin Kumar Varshney, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@usharesources.com or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Extension, the receipt of Exchange acceptance and the issuance of shares in payment of interest. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and assumptions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially, including the risk that the Exchange does not accept the Extension or the issuance of shares. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.

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