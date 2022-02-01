USC Law and USC Dornsife Department of Economics Launch Joint Degree in Innovation Economics, Law and Regulation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GouldLaw–Responding to market demand for specialized skills in economics and regulation, the University of Southern California Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences Department of Economics and the USC Gould School of Law will launch a joint degree program, the Master of Science in Innovation Economics, Law and Regulation (MIELR), in Fall 2023.

The MIELR program will equip graduates with the essential skills required to address the complexities of big data, artificial intelligence innovation and machine learning — through the lens of antitrust, privacy, data security and IP laws. The new program is another example of interdisciplinary innovation that is a signature of USC’s scholarship and research.

Students in this distinctive program will gain comprehensive knowledge of the economic and regulatory complexities of digital service industries and innovation-driven workplaces that include tech and biotech. The degree is ideal for students with an interest in law looking to study economic theory and data analysis or for students with a background in economics or STEM looking to study relevant laws and economics that govern innovation.

Professor Romain Ranciere, USC Dornsife Department of Economics Chair, explains the MIELR program’s value and goals: “Amid novel economic and regulatory issues in industries facing disruption by artificial intelligence, virtual reality and other technologies, USC is uniquely positioned to offer a modern and innovative program that offers world-class training in law and economics. Drawing from the combined expertise of faculty in the USC Dornsife Department of Economics and the USC Gould School of Law in the economics of regulation as well as in antitrust, intellectual property, and data security, the MIELR program will equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to address these challenges.”

“We have found that employers place considerable value on talent with interdisciplinary skills in economics and the regulation of markets that include analytical and written skills,” says Professor D. Daniel Sokol of the USC Gould School of Law. “The MIELR degree will train economists and consultants to interface with lawyers, training students to understand the substantial overlap between law and microeconomics, particularly in the fields of antitrust, privacy, data security and intellectual property law.”

The on-campus Master of Science in Innovation Economics, Law and Regulation degree may be earned in two to four semesters for a total of 32 units, including mandatory courses in law and economics alongside electives that address specific areas of interest. Students in the MIELR program will also benefit from academic advising, professional development and networking opportunities available from the University of Southern California. For more information, email [email protected].

About the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

The USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences is the academic core of the University of Southern California. Our diverse community works across the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities, exploring fundamental questions about who we are, how the world works, and what we can do to improve and enrich society. USC Dornsife is the largest, oldest and most diverse of USC’s schools, composed of 36 academic departments and 66 centers and institutes. It’s home to more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and nearly 1,000 faculty members. For more information, visit dornsife.usc.edu.

About the USC Gould School of Law

The USC Gould School of Law is a top private law school with a reputation for academic excellence and a world-class faculty. USC Gould is known for its diverse and collegial student body, its leadership in clinical education, and its supportive and global alumni network. Located in Los Angeles, one of the nation’s top legal markets and a hub for major law and entertainment firms, the Gould School offers a dynamic laboratory for legal training. For more information, visit gould.usc.edu.

Contacts

Leslie Ridgeway, [email protected]; Jim Key, [email protected]