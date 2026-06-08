Upriver Raises $14M to Automate the Enterprise Data Foundation for AI

With backing from Hetz Ventures and Valley Capital Partners, the company is automating the data engineering work that has prevented enterprise AI initiatives from reaching production, and delivering real ROI.

Upriver, an AI-native data engineering platform, today announced it has raised $14 million in seed funding, led by Valley Capital Partners and Hetz Ventures.

Already trusted by companies like Unity and DMGT, and with established partnerships with leading data platforms including Databricks and Snowflake, the company has built an agentic platform that substantiates, organizes and curates the data layer entirely. Upriver connects to an organization’s full data stack, resolves data credibility issues, and maintains data pipelines automatically, so that the data, upon which AI systems depend are always reliable, organized and trustworthy.

AI sits at the top of every executive agenda right now. But across industries, the same pattern keeps repeating: AI initiatives launch, stall, underdeliver, and eventually fail. The problem isn’t the AI models, but rather the poor state of the data feeding it. According to Gartner (April 2026) , 38% of technology leaders identified poor data quality or limited data availability as a direct cause of AI project failure. And Gartner found in January 2026 that at least 50% of generative AI projects had been abandoned after proof of concept, with poor data quality among the leading causes.

This comes as no surprise, as most enterprises run on fragmented infrastructure: multiple CRMs, siloed databases, disconnected pipelines built up over years with no unified architecture. The data is scattered, inconsistent, and widely distrusted, and without a reliable data foundation, no AI system can perform the way it’s supposed to.

“As the pressure on enterprises to adopt AI intensifies, data teams are carrying the weight of that transformation,” said Steve O’Hara, Founder and Managing Partner at Valley Capital Partners. “Every business unit now depends on them to make AI work, turning data engineering into one of the biggest bottlenecks inside the enterprise. Upriver stood out to us because they built an agentic system allowing organizations to move faster with AI without overwhelming their data teams.”

“We’re seeing enterprises invest heavily in AI, but struggle to see real impact because their data simply isn’t ready,” said Ido Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of Upriver. “We built Upriver to take that burden off data teams entirely. Instead of constantly sinking in repetitive technical work, data teams can lift their heads above water and focus on what moves the needle for the business, while handling the grunt work. Our goal is to make data infrastructure invisible, so enterprises can extract their organizational knowledge from the messy data and finally get from AI what was originally promised – a true force multiplier.”

Upriver takes on that layer directly, autonomously handling the technical data work that has brought teams to a standstill. This is not a thin layer on top of existing models. Real data engineering demands two things existing models and agents can’t provide: deep data aware context and verifiable reasoning. Upriver is building both: a context engine that maps the ontology of an organization’s entire data ecosystem, and a reasoning engine comprised of a coordinated system of agents. The platform grounds decisions in that context and validates results across complex, fragmented data stacks.

The platform connects to an organization’s full data environment and executes data engineering workflows end-to-end: finding and resolving quality issues, maintaining pipelines, and creating new datasets. It is also accessible through leading AI development tools such as Claude and Cursor, bringing reliable data engineering directly into the environments where engineers already build.

“Over the past year, we expanded significantly, but our data operations couldn’t keep up,” said Uriel Knorovich, CEO of Nimble. “We tried multiple AI tools, but none could handle the complexity of our environment. Once we started using Upriver, it quickly understood our data stack and started to automate our operations. Over time, the team saw a 60% productivity increase. Using Upriver, we can adapt our web search infrastructure to the constantly changing internet, ensuring the reliability and quality of our results at scale.”

AI initiatives were stalling on the same broken layer underneath,” said Guy Fighel, Partner at Hetz Ventures. “Ido and the team had a sharp, technical answer to it. Most platforms in this space sit on top of the stack. Upriver goes into it, and that’s the difference between cleaner dashboards and AI you can actually put into production.”

Upriver is built by a team of operators who have spent years in the field designing, building, and maintaining complex data and AI systems and are now focused on solving the challenges they experienced firsthand. The company is complemented by a go-to-market team with a track record of scaling leading companies in the data ecosystem. With the new funding, Upriver will expand both its engineering and go-to-market teams, deepen product development, and accelerate deployments with enterprise customers.

About Upriver

Upriver is an AI-native data engineering platform that autonomously manages the data layer enterprises depend on to make AI work. The company connects directly to an organization’s full data environment, resolves quality issues, maintains pipelines, and executes complex data engineering workflows end-to-end. By combining deep contextual understanding of enterprise data systems with coordinated AI agents capable of verifiable reasoning, Upriver enables organizations to build reliable, production-ready AI infrastructure at scale. Read more at: https://www.upriverdata.com/ .

Media contact :

Itai Singer, TellNY

itai@tellny.com

SOURCE: Upriver

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