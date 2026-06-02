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Tintina Mines Limited (TSXV:TTS) (“Tintina” or the “Company”) previously issued a press release on June 2, 2026 announcing an offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$91 million, at a price of C$0.68 per subscription receipt, in connection with a strategic partnership to be entered into with the Gignac family and Sumitomo Corporation for the development of the Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project in Chile and the consolidation of its ownership in the Project through the acquisition of the indirect minority interests held by various third parties (the “Minority Interest”).

By way of update, Tintina further announces that the definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Minority Interest is being finalized and anticipates it shall be signed by the closing of the Offering which is scheduled to occur on July 9, 2026.

In addition, an annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of Tintina (the “Meeting”) has been scheduled for August 21, 2026, in order to seek the shareholder approvals required to permit the Company to complete the Offering and the acquisition of the Minority Interest, as well as to attend to the general proceedings of an annual general shareholders meeting. Additional details regarding each of these matters, as well as the rationale for the Board’s recommendations that shareholders vote in favour of each such approval, will be set out in the management proxy circular (the “Circular”) to be mailed to the shareholders of Tintina and made available under Tintina’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tintina Mines Limited

Tintina Mines Limited (TSXV:TTS) is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Domeyko Sulfuros Copper-Gold Project in the Atacama Region of Chile. For more information, please visit www.tintinamines.com or refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations about future events as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the structure, consideration, timing and completion of the Offering and of the acquisition of the Minority Interest; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; and the timing for the holding of the Meeting and the mailing of the Circular. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “add” or “additional”, “advance”, “advancing” or “advancement”, “anticipates” or “anticipated”, “assumptions”, “believes”, “can be”, “continue” or “continuing”, “convert” or “conversion”, “deliver” or “delivering”, “estimates” or “estimated”, “expect”, “expected” or “expectations”, “forward”, “intends” or “intended”, “may”, “plans”, “pending”, “potential”, “preliminary”, “pro forma”, “projections”, “proposed”, “reflects”, “subject to”, “support”, “targeted”, “update”, “upside”, “will” or “will be”, “could”, “would”, “occur”, or “achievements”.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Tintina to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: the expectations and beliefs of Tintina that the Offering and the acquisition of the Minority Interest will be completed in accordance with their respective terms; that all required regulatory consents (including the approval of the TSXV) and shareholder approvals will be obtained; risks associated with required regulatory approvals; as well as those risk factors discussed in Tintina’s management’s discussion and analysis and other continuous disclosure filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Tintina cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although Tintina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tintina does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For Further Information

Tintina Mines Limited

Juan Enrique Rassmuss, President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

investors@tintinamines.com

1 (416) 848-0106

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Tintina Mines Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire