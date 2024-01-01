University of Phoenix Podcast Degrees of Success™ Celebrates Growth with Five New Episodes and 15,000 YouTube Subscribers

New Episodes spotlight courage, innovation, and community impact as following grows

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is proud to announce the release of five new episodes of its acclaimed podcast, Degrees of Success™, which spotlights the inspiring journeys of its alumni. Hosted by University of Phoenix Digital Campaign Manager and doctoral student Freda Richards, the podcast explores the personal stories of individuals who have overcome adversity, embraced lifelong learning, and made meaningful contributions to their communities.





With the addition of these new episodes, the podcast now features 20 compelling stories and has grown to an audience of more than 15,000 YouTube subscribers.

“What moves me most is how each guest brings something deeply personal and powerful to the conversation,” said Richards. “Whether it’s Roselyn Tso working to transform Native American healthcare or Dr. Rose Lorenzo teaching emotional intelligence to children through tech, these stories remind us that education is a catalyst. It drives not only personal growth, but real change in the world.”

The latest episodes continue to reflect the drive, resilience, and accomplishments of the University’s alumni:

Episode 16 – Why Human Connection is Irreplaceable in Education

Dr. Pamela Lindsay, Co-Founder and Director of Research and Programs at the College of Adaptive Arts, joins Richards to explore the evolving relationship between education, technology, and human connection. From the impact of AI on marketing to the enduring value of the arts, this episode highlights the importance of lifelong learning and authenticity in a digital world.

Episode 17 – Improving Healthcare for Native Americans

Roselyn Tso, former Director of the Indian Health Service, discusses the challenges facing Native American healthcare, including underfunding and access issues. She emphasizes the importance of cultural traditions, self-governance, and compassion in improving health outcomes for tribal communities.

Special Episode – Honoring the Fallen: The True Meaning of Memorial Day

In this special episode to honor Memorial Day, University of Phoenix Dean John Ramirez, USA CSM (ret), reflects on the meaning of Memorial Day, the role of education in supporting veterans and their families, and the leadership lessons he learned during 27 years of military service. He also shares his experiences as a Latino leader and the importance of character in leadership.

Episode 18 – The Journey of a Doctoral Student

Dr. Rose Lorenzo shares her journey through education and entrepreneurship and discusses Hackathon Junior, a non-profit organization she co-founded to teach emotional intelligence to children through technology and teamwork. She also discusses the unique challenges faced by female entrepreneurs and the value of mentorship.

In addition to new podcast episodes, Degrees of Success™ now features a powerful new format: mini documentaries that bring alumni stories to life through rich visual storytelling. The first documentary in the series, “How I Survived Mount Everest,” spotlights University of Phoenix alum Brian Dickinson’s harrowing solo descent from the summit of Mount Everest after being struck with snow blindness. With no vision and limited oxygen, Dickinson’s survival is a gripping testament to human resilience, determination, and the will to overcome impossible odds. These documentaries offer a deeper, more nuanced exploration of alumni triumphs, highlighting the personal lessons they’ve learned and the strength they carry forward as they continue to persevere.

“Degrees of Success™ has become more than a podcast. It is a living archive of the extraordinary impact our alumni have when they lead with purpose and resilience,” said University of Phoenix Director of Alumni and Career GTM, April Worden. “These stories reflect the heart of University of Phoenix’s mission: empowering working adults to thrive in their careers and communities. As our audience grows, so does our opportunity to connect, to celebrate, and to inspire the next generation of learners who are ready to make a difference.”

Degrees of Success™ is available on YouTube, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Podbean, and Spotify. New episodes are released on the first and last Thursday of each month.

