University of Phoenix Academic and Environmental Science Program Leaders Co-Author Study Exploring Role of Virtual Field Experiences

Authors from University of Phoenix include Dr. Dianna Gielstra, Dr. Jacquelyn Kelly and Dr. Tomáš J. Oberding providing science and education theory research insight

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of General Studies announces the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in the journal Wild, co-authored by Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., associate dean, and faculty Dianna Gielstra, Ph.D. and Tomáš J. Oberding, Ph.D., along with a multidisciplinary team of researchers from institutions across the U.S. The article, titled “Exploring Zoogeomorphological Landscapes: Enhancing Learning Through Virtual Field Experiences of Beaver Ponds Along the Red Eagle Trail, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA,” highlights how immersive virtual field experiences can help online learners better understand the ecological and geomorphic impacts in real-world environments. Gielstra and Oberding both serve as faculty in the College of General Studies’ Environmental Science program.





“The creation of place-based, immersive learning experiences grounded in educational theory addresses a gap in natural science education,” said Gielstra. “Many scientists who teach may not have formal training in learning theory, which can limit their ability to fully support student learning. By integrating these pedagogical tools with emerging technologies, we hope to help bridge that gap, empowering students to better understand environmental challenges and collaborate effectively across disciplines to tackle them.”

The study introduces a theory-informed virtual learning environment (VLE) that uses 360-degree photography, historical imagery, and scientific field data to simulate a field trip to beaver pond ecosystems in Glacier National Park. The VLE is designed to support online learners in environmental science, geography, and landscape architecture by providing an interactive, place-based learning experience. The article introduces the researchers’ philosophical framework Translating Research in Environmental Education (TREE), a model developed to bring teachings from seminal learning theories into immersive, online learning environments.

“In our Environmental Science program, TREE helps us understand our students, create meaningful opportunities for them, and guides everything we do as we reimagine how students engage with complex ecological systems and environmental education,” Kelly states.

Key features of the study include:

A virtual field trip that allows students to explore the geomorphic and ecological influence of beavers as ecosystem engineers.

Integration of educational frameworks such as TECCUPD, TREE-PG, and the VRUI model to guide VLE design and evaluation.

Use of the Normalized Difference Water Index (NDWI) to help students analyze surface water conditions and landscape change.

A new evaluation tool, the TREE-PG Implementation Prioritization Scale (TIPS), to assess the fidelity of learning theory in virtual environments.

The study found that the VLE design supported spatial thinking skills and a deeper understanding of how beaver activity contributes to climate adaptation strategies through water retention and landscape modification.

This research contributes to the growing field of virtual field-based education and offers a replicable model for educators seeking to enhance science literacy and environmental awareness in online classrooms.

Kelly is a published researcher with more nearly 20 years of experience in science and math education. Her expertise is in translating STEM education research into practice at institutions of higher education. Kelly earned a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction with a specialization in Science Education and a master’s degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Arizona State University. Her undergraduate degree is in Physics and Chemistry from California State University, San Marcos.

Gielstra is a biogeographer, course designer and faculty for the College of General Studies Environmental Science program with research interests in human and environmental connections, geography, polar, mountain, and riparian environments. Gielstra’s research work includes the use of technologies to engage K-12 learners in geoscience education through virtual reality, and they serve as a team member and content contributor to GeoEPIC. Gielstra earned a doctorate in geography from Texas A&M University and holds a Master of Science in Environmental Studies from Medical University of South Carolina and Bachelor of Science in Biology from Coastal Carolina University.

Oberding is a coastal ecologist, course designer and faculty for the College of General Studies Environmental Science program. His work has taken him from the UNESCO world heritage site of HaLong Bay in VietNam to the Permian oilfield of New Mexico, and his research interests are in the fields of hydrology, mariculture, coral ecology, and environmental remediation. He earned a doctorate in Natural Resource and Environmental Management from University of Hawaii at Manoa and holds a Master of Science in Mariculture from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi, and a Bachelor of Science in biology from The University of New Mexico.

Kelly, Gielstra and Oberding previously authored a University of Phoenix white paper about curriculum to careers programmatic mapping which was published as an article in Industry and Higher Education.

The full article is available open access here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu