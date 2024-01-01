Unity Powers Launch Titles for Samsung’s Galaxy XR and Accelerates the Android XR Ecosystem

Developers now have a production-ready path to bring immersive Unity experiences to Galaxy XR and the next wave of Android XR devices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced the general availability of Android XR support in Unity 6 — making it easy for developers to reach new audiences and platforms with their games and apps.









“By collaborating closely with Google and Samsung, we integrated Android XR tools into Unity 6 early and verified them with developers in real production environments ahead of the launch,” said Alex Blum, COO at Unity. “We’re not just optimizing for one headset — we’re building for an open, scalable Android XR ecosystem where developers can reach new markets with less lift and more confidence.”

“Unity’s support of Android XR made it really easy for us to get started,” said Andrew Eiche, CEO of Owlchemy Labs. “We were able to bring some of our biggest games to Android XR in about a week, which helped us reach more players without a ton of extra work. That time savings also let us build something completely new with Inside [JOB].”

Unity’s day-one Android XR support opens the door for teams across gaming, education, entertainment, and enterprise industries to quickly build new games and apps or quickly port existing Unity ones to the Android XR ecosystem. Several launch-day experiences built with Unity are now available for Galaxy XR, including:

Google Maps XR (by Google): This new version of Google Maps brings the Immersive View feature to Android XR, allowing users to explore locations in detailed 3D environments. More information about how Google leveraged Unity to create Google Maps XR is available here.

This new version of Google Maps brings the Immersive View feature to Android XR, allowing users to explore locations in detailed 3D environments. More information about how Google leveraged Unity to create Google Maps XR is available here. NFL Pro Era (by StatusPRO Inc): The first licensed NFL virtual reality simulation game is now available on Android XR, alongside existing versions for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and Windows.

The first licensed NFL virtual reality simulation game is now available on Android XR, alongside existing versions for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and Windows. Inside [JOB] (by Owlchemy Labs): This new mixed-reality experience introduces users to Android XR interactions. Owlchemy also used Unity to bring its popular titles Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator to Android XR.

Unity’s Android XR support is available in Unity 6 and later versions, and is currently open to all developers.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-looking statement

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity’s plans, strategies, and objectives. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Contacts

Unity PR Contact:



Adam Dalezman



UnityComms@unity3d.com