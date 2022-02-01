Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

Unity is the world’s leading end-to-end platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision. Our platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions that support them through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit unity.com.

