Unity Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

The company also announced that it will be transitioning from issuing earnings announcements via press release to a quarterly shareholder letter. The change will take effect with the release of the first quarter 2023 earnings. The shareholder letter will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will provide shareholders with more in-depth analysis and commentary on the company’s financial results, as well as an update on business operations and strategy. Unity will continue to file all necessary financial statements and disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as required by law.

The webcast and shareholder letter can be accessed at investors.unity.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading end-to-end platform for content creators of all sizes to successfully realize their vision. Our platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions that support them through the entire development lifecycle as they build, run, and grow immersive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, visit unity.com.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

