United States Postal Service Selects Zebra Technologies for Printer Technology Refresh

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced the United States Postal Service (USPS) awarded the company a Change of Address Reporting System and Remote Forwarding System (COARS-RFS) printer technology refresh contract through 2028 for the purchase of ZD411 printers.





Zebra’s ZD411 printers and related services will provide label printing for the Postal Service’s Change of Address Reporting System and Remote Forwarding System applications. With their adaptable design and Print DNA software suite, Zebra’s 2-inch ZD411 compact printers enhance processing power, offer security, and work with any Windows®, Android™ or iOS device. They can also handle almost any media with direct thermal and thermal transfer print methods and carry additional capabilities with field-installable options, including batteries for enhanced mobility and worker productivity.

“Zebra is honored to provide our innovative printer technology to USPS through the contract,” said Chris Kelly, Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America, Zebra Technologies.

Zebra was recently recognized by USPS with a 2022 Supplier Performance Award for outstanding service and delivery. The ZD411 compact printers complement other Zebra solutions in use by USPS, including handheld mobile computers, wearable scanners, software, secure end-user help desk support, secure repair services, as well as industrial and mobile printers.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

USPS awarded Zebra a COARS-RFS Printer Technical Refresh contract to provide Zebra’s ZD411 printers, which offer enhanced processing power, security, connectivity and intuitive setup and operation.

Zebra’s solutions will support the Remote Forwarding System and Change of Address Reporting System applications at USPS.

