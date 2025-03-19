United States Conference, Concert and Event Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Mixhalo, Live Nation, Ticket City, Bizzabo, Eventbrite, InEvent, Maritz, & Creative Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Conference, Concert and Event Market Size and Share Analysis – Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The United States Conference, Concert and Event Market is expected to reach US$ 670.56 billion by 2033 from US$ 429.29 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.08% from 2025 to 2033. Increased consumer desire for live experiences, technology advancements, greater disposable income, expanding travel, corporate events, and the emergence of hybrid events that combine in-person and virtual forms are the main drivers of the conference, concert, and event market in the United States.

The conference, concert, and event industry in the United States is a thriving and dynamic sector that is vital to the economy. It includes a broad variety of events, such as trade exhibits, conferences for businesses, concerts, festivals, athletic activities, and private parties. With top-notch venues, event coordinators, and state-of-the-art technologies and services, the United States boasts a strong infrastructure that supports live entertainment and events, making it one of the biggest markets for these activities.

Due of people’s desire to re-connect in person, demand for live experiences has increased recently, particularly after the COVID-19 epidemic. Attendance at large-scale events has significantly increased, especially during concerts and festivals. In order to increase their reach and flexibility, conferences and corporate events have also embraced hybrid models more and more, fusing virtual and in-person participation.

Rising disposable income, improvements in event technology (such virtual reality and live streaming), and the growing acceptance of experiential marketing are some of the main growth drivers. The industry is becoming a major component of the entertainment and travel sectors in the United States thanks to corporate events, trade exhibits, and music festivals.

Growth Drivers for the United States Conference, Concert and Event Market

Consumer Demand for Live Experiences

In the US conference, concert, and event business, consumer demand for live events is a major growth driver. Since the pandemic, more individuals are looking for immersive experiences and face-to-face interactions that are unable to find through digital media. Live performances, festivals, corporate gatherings, and immersive cultural events are just a few of the industries where this demand exists. The industry is growing as a result of attendees’ willingness to spend money on events that provide amusement, networking possibilities, and one-on-one interaction.

The recent action taken by the international entertainment business HYBE America is a perfect illustration of this tendency. On March 19, 2025, HYBE acquired Confirmed360, an events concierge business based in Los Angeles, to broaden its range of live events and experiences. This acquisition further solidifies the value of live experiences in the entertainment sector by demonstrating a strong commitment to fulfilling the rising demand for individualized, high-quality live events in the United States. The growing emphasis on live events demonstrates the strong desire among consumers for memorable, face-to-face interactions.

Rising Disposable Income

The conference, concert, and event market in the United States is expanding due in large part to rising disposable income. As Americans’ disposable incomes rise, they have more money to spend on leisure and unusual experiences like going to conferences, concerts, and festivals. There is a constant need for a wide variety of events since people can now prioritize live events as a leisure activity due to their increased wealth. For companies, this change also means spending more on networking events, trade exhibits, and corporate conferences to interact with customers and staff. Consumer spending on live entertainment and business meetings is anticipated to continue driving market expansion and the industry’s overall growth as disposable income rises.

Growth of Corporate and Business Events

In the conference, concert, and event market in the United States, corporate and business events are significant growth drivers. Events like conferences, trade exhibits, product debuts, and team-building exercises are still given top priority by businesses as crucial resources for networking, branding, and creativity. These gatherings encourage cooperation, increase industry expertise, and provide companies a chance to fortify their bonds with partners and customers. The demand for event planning, venues, and related services rises sharply as corporate investment in live events rises.

Major corporate events, such as the Olympics, also have a significant effect. For instance, on March 13, 2025, NBC agreed to pay USD 3 billion to continue to be the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in the United States after 2032. This agreement emphasizes how important big events are for generating income, travel, and media attention. It also shows how important corporate and business-driven events are to the ongoing growth of the events market in the United States.

Challenges in the United States Conference, Concert and Event Market

Rising Costs

In the conference, concert, and event market in the United States, rising expenses pose a serious concern. Organizers now have a greater financial burden because of inflation, rising labor costs, and increased venue, technological, and logistics expenditures. In addition to making it harder for mid-sized events to stay profitable, these rising expenses often compel event organizers to reduce features or change ticket prices. The strain of money may stifle originality and prevent participants from having access to top-notch experiences.

Uncertainty and Disruptions

The conference, concert, and event market in the United States has significant challenges due to uncertainty and disruptions. Events may be cancelled or have fewer attendees as a result of economic downturns, natural disasters, and unanticipated emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. This uncertainty raises financial risks and makes long-term planning challenging for organizers. Flexibility, prompt decision-making, and a strong contingency plan are necessary to adapt to these disruptions, which can put a burden on resources and affect the success of the event as a whole.

