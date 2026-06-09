United States Antimony Corporation Provides Status Update on New Antimony Smelter

“The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company”

~ Antimony, Cobalt, Gold, Tungsten, and Zeolite ~

United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC,” “US Antimony,” or the “Company”), (NYSE:UAMY) (NYSE Texas:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, and the only fully integrated antimony company in the world outside of China and Russia, announced today that it has begun commissioning of the newly constructed Thompson Falls antimony smelter back in May by firing up the first of nine new state-of-the-art gas fired furnaces. A total of five furnaces are anticipated to be commissioned by the end of this week. The commissioning process started by rotating the furnaces in an effort to get them all running properly so “bugs” could be quickly worked out. We have been finding a number of minor things to fix or modify, and these changes are being applied daily to each new furnace. As additional internal parts and heat exchangers are delivered by third party contractors to the property over the next few weeks, the entire new addition (nine total furnaces) is anticipated to be up and running by month end.

Management has recently decided to defer the previously planned renovation of the older existing smeltering facility located at Thompson Falls until sometime in 2027, in order to allow higher volumes of output of finished products from the two facilities located in Thompson Falls in fiscal 2026. This decision will enhance our ability to meet the demands from both industrial and military customers of our various products.

USAC was awarded $27 million from the Department of War on March 5, 2026 (see Press Release of same date) to fund a significant portion of the cost associated with this expansion effort now basically complete. Of that amount awarded, the Company has received $12.9 million to-date in milestone payments.

Commenting on the status of the new antimony smelter at USAC, Mr. Jeff Fink, Vice President of the Company and managing engineer of this expansion effort, stated, “We started the engineering and planning of our additional smelter in May of last year. The primary equipment utilized in the new operation is not off the shelf; it is customized. To accomplish this feat within a year is a significant milestone. Improvements over and above our existing smelter operations here in Thompson Falls include 300% capacity increase per furnace, improved thermal efficiency, reduced labor per ton, and reduced overall emissions. When both facilities are at full capacity, we will be running fifteen furnaces and increasing output by three to four times historical production.”

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada (“USAC,” “U.S. Antimony,” the “Company,” “Our,” “Us,” or “We”) sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The Company mines, purchases, and processes ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite (“BRZ”) facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. Beginning in 2024 and continuing in 2025, the Company acquired mining claims, real properties (patented claims) and leases located in Alaska, Montana, and Ontario, Canada in an effort to reduce the cost of third-party antimony ore purchases and to expand its product offerings.

Learn more about United States Antimony Corporation at www.usantimony.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company’s ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jonathan Miller, VP, Investor Relations

4438 W. Lovers Lane, Unit 100

Dallas, Texas 75209

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

Media Relations Contact:

Anthony D. Andora

Edge Consulting, Inc.

1560 Market Street, Ste. 701

Denver, Colorado 80202

E-Mail: Anthony@EdgeConsultingSolutions.com

Phone: 720-317-8927

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire