United States Antimony Corporation Announces Mining Operations Initiated at Stibnite Hill in Montana

United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC,” “US Antimony,” the “Company”), (NYSE American:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, announced today that after obtaining the necessary permits from the Department of Environmental Quality (“DEQ”) this month, the Company immediately initiated exploration and bulk sampling operations on Stibnite Hill, which is located directly adjacent to our Thompson Falls, Montana smeltering operation that is currently under significant expansion.

Antimony ore has now been trucked in a number of loads off the mountain to a flotation mill in Montana for crushing and sampling prior to further review by our metallurgical chemist. Management is highly encouraged due to the high quality of this material.

Commenting on this significant achievement announced today, Joe Bardswich, Executive Vice President and Chief Mining Engineer for USAC said, “Earlier this year, we began the process of acquiring mineral leases and actual real property purchases in and around the Stibnite Hill mine previously operated and mined by the Company over twenty years ago. Once the necessary permits were obtained from the DEQ this month, we began our exploration efforts. Those have resulted in our first four loads of raw antimony ore for our existing operations to begin processing this year. While we fully expected our first actual product from the Company to come from our Alaska operations, the delay in permit approvals in that state for approximately five months, allowed Montana to be first. This achievement now makes United States Antimony Corporation the first company in the world to be fully integrated from mining operations to finished products of antimony.”

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada (“USAC,” “U.S. Antimony,” the “Company,” “Our,” “Us,” or “We”) sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite (“BRZ”) facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company’s ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

