United Republic Bank Launches New ADA-Accessible Website Designed by OMNICOMMANDER

United Republic Bank, a trusted community-focused financial institution, has officially launched its new, modern website, designed and developed by OMNICOMMANDER in response to a third party’s recent sunset of its website hosting platform. The new site features a sleek, mobile-responsive design, full ADA accessibility, and a user experience tailored to both personal and business clients.

Known for their commitment to service excellence and community involvement, United Republic Bank needed a digital presence that reflected their core values of honesty, integrity, and relationship-building. OMNICOMMANDER stepped in to deliver a beautiful, functional, and accessible website on an accelerated timeline, ensuring zero disruption in digital service for bank clients.

“We were looking for more than just a new website-we needed a partner who could understand our mission and execute with precision,” said Amy Pelz, EVP of Operations at United Republic Bank. “OMNICOMMANDER not only delivered a site that perfectly represents our brand, but they also made the process seamless from start to finish. We love the result, and we’re excited for our customers to experience it.”

This launch is part of OMNICOMMANDER’s continued commitment to helping financial institutions take back control of their digital presence during a time of transition. With the third party discontinuing website services, OMNICOMMANDER has supported dozens of banks and credit unions in launching new, fully branded, ADA-accessible sites that strengthen engagement and functionality.

“We believe that every financial institution deserves full control over how they show up online,” said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. “It’s more than just a website-it’s your digital branch. We’re proud to work alongside United Republic Bank and bring their community-first mission to life in the digital space.”

The new website showcases the bank’s personalized approach to banking, its commitment to the Omaha metro community, and its expertise in small business solutions. With responsive navigation, streamlined access to financial tools, and a clean design, United Republic Bank’s online visitors can now enjoy a best-in-class experience that matches the level of service they’ve come to expect in-branch.

To explore the new site, visit www.unitedrepublic.bank .

About United Republic Bank

United Republic Bank is a full-service community bank based in Omaha, Nebraska, focused on delivering superior financial products and services with honesty, excellence, and a personal touch. Dedicated to building long-lasting relationships, the bank supports the local economy by investing deposits back into the community through small business lending, home equity loans, and personal financial solutions. As active civic participants, the bank’s employees are committed to making Omaha a better place to live and work.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated financial technology and digital marketing company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for financial institutions. For the first time in history, financial institutions (FIs) can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their websites and integrated service offerings within a single, comprehensive ecosystem. A world-class team of financial institution experts powers OMNICOMMANDER solutions. In addition to unmatched service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are always mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to ADA accessibility to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com.

Media Contact:

Christi Sims

SVP of Brand Development

Christi@OMNICOMMANDER.com

