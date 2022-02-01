United Health Foundation Awards $3.2 Million Grant to East Carolina University To Improve Youth Mental Health

Three-year commitment supports mental health and well-being of underserved youth in rural eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), today announced a three-year, $3.2 million grant partnership with East Carolina University (ECU). The grant will expand the North Carolina Statewide Telepsychiatry Program (NC-STeP), in the ECU Center for Telepsychiatry, in six community-based pediatric and primary care clinics in rural and underserved parts of the state to support the mental health and well-being of young people in North Carolina.

“Just like we take care of our physical health, it’s important that we take care of our mental health as well,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “This partnership will help reach even more young people in our rural and historically underserved communities.”

“We are extremely grateful for the United Health Foundation’s continued support of East Carolina University’s NC-STeP program,” said ECU Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers. “The investment will increase the university’s outreach to the region and provide mental health services to underserved populations in North Carolina. ECU students across multiple disciplines will engage with this project, leading to increased learning opportunities preparing them to address the critical shortage of mental health professionals.”

Youth mental health challenges are on the rise across the country, according to the America’s Health Rankings 2022 Health of Women and Children Report. The report revealed anxiety among children and adolescents increased 23% and depression increased 27% between 2017-2018 and 2020-2021. In North Carolina, children experience significant challenges accessing the care needed to address their mental health. More than 70% of children with a mental health disorder do not receive treatment and 92% of North Carolina counties are designated as mental health professional shortage areas. This partnership will help connect youth with mental health care services – particularly in areas with provider shortages.

Over three years, it aims to:

Embed behavioral health providers at six community-based pediatric care clinics and connect them – as well as the primary care providers – to a psychiatrist for case consultation and care planning via telepsychiatry.

Develop an artificial intelligence-driven portal to enhance collaboration between health care providers and encourage family members’ engagement in their child’s mental health care.

Educate children and families about mental health and well-being through the development of a new virtual reality video game that provides anonymous peer-to-peer support.

Offer training opportunities for ECU psychiatry residents, child psychiatry fellows, social work students, medical students and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners at the six community clinics.

Hold an Interdisciplinary Telehealth Summit to share lessons learned from the project.

“We’re honored and excited to partner with East Carolina University to address key health challenges our young people are facing,” said Anita Bachmann, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of North Carolina, part of UnitedHealth Group. “By working together and creating an interconnected system of clinical and social services, we can continue to produce better health outcomes for North Carolinians.”

The United Health Foundation and ECU also partnered in 2020 through a $1.25 million grant to expand telepsychiatry services to address the mental health needs of expectant and new mothers. Through the MOTHeRs (Maternal Outreach Using Telehealth for Rural Sites) project, ECU developed and deployed a new obstetric care model for high-risk patients and addressed food insecurity among pregnant women.

About East Carolina University

East Carolina University is a public institution located in Greenville, North Carolina that serves 29,000 students. The university’s school of medicine is recognized nationally for producing primary care physicians, cardiovascular research, advanced robotic surgery, as well as obesity and diabetes breakthroughs. To learn more, visit www.ecu.edu.

About the United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve the health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $700 million to programs and communities around the world. To learn more, visit www.UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Angela Richmond



UnitedHealthcare



(952) 202-2777



[email protected]

Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall

East Carolina University



(252) 737-1505



[email protected]