United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Appoints Melinda Cabrera as New Chief Executive Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) announced today its Board of Directors has appointed Melinda Cabrera as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 16, 2026. The announcement follows an extensive search process conducted by the Board to identify a nonprofit leader with a proven track record of success.





Previously, Ms. Cabrera served as President and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships. Under her leadership, the Scholarship Foundation was one of only six organizations nationwide selected by the U.S. Department of Education to conduct initial testing of the latest Free Application for Federal Student Aid in 2024. Among other notable accomplishments, she also spearheaded an innovative partnership with a local law firm to provide area law students and graduates with career development opportunities and oversaw the Foundation’s adoption of a new strategic plan. In 2025, the Foundation received more than $14 million in public support last year, the largest annual funding total in the organization’s history, and awarded $7.7 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students nationwide.

Before that, Ms. Cabrera served in senior management roles at the United Way of Santa Barbara County, where she led programming in financial empowerment, education, and crisis response and recovery. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led emergency response programs that provided more than $54 million in housing assistance and academic support to families in critical need. She began her professional career in Santa Barbara County as Assistant Director of Guest Services at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

She was named to the “Top 50 Women in Business” list by the Pacific Coast Business Times in 2024 and 2025.

“Throughout the search process, we focused on identifying someone who shares our commitment to kids, our values, and our community. Melinda Cabrera’s professional experience and personal connection to Santa Barbara County are exactly aligned with what we sought in a chief executive. We are very excited about the future under her leadership. Our mission remains strong, and this next chapter builds on a solid foundation,” said Nicholas Behrman, board chair of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

“The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is a beloved institution supported by a talented leadership team and caring staff who are dedicated to creating safe, supportive spaces for kids to thrive. I look forward to working with the Board and the entire team to advance the mission that means so much to us all,” said Cabrera.

A native of Apple Valley, California, Ms. Cabrera earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at Loyola Marymount University.

About United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

At the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

From academic support and mentorship to creative arts and sports programs, we strive to nurture the whole child, fostering confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging. Our club is more than a place to spend time – it’s a second home where children can explore their passions, build lasting relationships, and develop the skills they need for a brighter future. Together, with the support of dedicated staff, volunteers, and donors, we are transforming lives and empowering the next generation of leaders in our community.

