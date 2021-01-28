Union Home Mortgage Teams Up with 5-Time PGA TOUR Winner Jason Dufner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with world-class culture, has signed a multi-year partnership with five-time PGA TOUR winner and major champion, Jason Dufner. The deal will place UHM’s logo on Dufner’s left chest for all PGA TOUR events he plays. It is a natural fit for two competitors with deep roots in Northeast Ohio.

Duf, as he is known by most in the golf world, was born in Cleveland and grew up playing on the city’s west side. Union Home Mortgage is headquartered in nearby Strongsville, Ohio and was founded by Bedford, Ohio native Bill Cosgrove. In addition to the hometown connection, Duf’s unique and approachable personality, along with his competitive mindset, aligned perfectly with UHM’s award-winning culture.

“This partnership was an easy choice for me,” said Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage. “This is a guy who grew up playing the Columbia Hills Country Club 20 minutes away from our offices. Being a local guy, Duf understands and represents so much of what we’ve worked hard to build at UHM. He is a competitor and top-performing pro but is as fun and approachable as they come. He’s as committed to the region as we are even as we experience explosive growth nationwide.”

Dufner is a 5-Time PGA TOUR winner, including a 2013 PGA TOUR Championship win, and was a member of the 2012 US Ryder Cup and 2013 US President’s Cup teams. He is also the founder of the Jason Dufner Foundation, which focuses on ending childhood hunger in the communities surrounding his alma mater, Auburn University, by providing school meals to more than 1,400 kids, summer feeding assistance, and resources and programs to area-youth.

“Bill has built a culture at UHM centered around fun, accountability, and competitiveness, which reflects the kind of mindset I’ve tried to bring to my game,” said Dufner. “I love that a company from my hometown is experiencing such rapid growth, and I am proud to help expand their profile and awareness as they continue to add talent and customers across the country. And, like me, Bill is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan, which certainly didn’t hurt.”

The deal is the latest in a series of high-profile sports partnerships for Union Home Mortgage. In the Cleveland market, Union Home Mortgage has worked with beloved baseball personality Tom Hamilton, as well as former Cleveland Browns great, Bernie Kosar. In October, UHM became the title sponsor for the NCAA college football postseason’s Gasparilla Bowl, played each year at Raymond James Stadium. The company has also inked multi-year deals with the Cleveland Indians and a national sponsorship with Professional Bull Riders (PBR).

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 6 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $10 billion in responsible lending per year.

