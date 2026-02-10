Unified Office Unveils Breakthrough AI-Powered Service Creation and Business Intelligence Platform

Delivers simple, easy to create and use, AI services without the need to hire your own engineering development team

Unified Office, a leading communications technology and business intelligence company offering exceptionally reliable, high-quality voice, messaging, business analytics, IoT, and AI-based solutions, announced today the addition of its EZCreateIQ service offering at ITEXPO, held this week February 10-12, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale. Speak with Unified Office at ITEXPO (booth #1064) to learn more about this breakthrough service offering.

“Voice remains critically important even in today’s always-online, data-driven world,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Unified Office. “Yet it remains one of the least understood and most underutilized sources of business-critical information across many organizations. With EZCreateIQ, we’re changing that paradigm. By coupling our no-code service workflows with AI-driven analytics and our award-winning communications platform, we’re giving organizations clear, actionable business intelligence to transform both internal and customer-facing operations. The results are management teams who are better-informed decision makers, leading to better customer engagement, and with significant focus on consent, privacy, and compliance. At Unified Office, we believe the future of AI must be reliable, responsible, and human-led, and this new offering puts that philosophy into practice.”

EZCreateIQ is a highly reliable, AI-based service creation platform that Unified Office offers as a standalone solution or fully integrated with its Total Connect Now℠ business communications platform as a complete service offering. With vertical market specialization and vertically focused language models, EZCreateIQ will deliver a valuable and unique capability to businesses of all sizes that increases operational efficiency and improves the overall customer experience.

“Generative AI promises transformative power, but its rapid evolution also introduces complex legal challenges – including personal privacy liability, risk of harm given made-up AI hallucinations, or risk of regulatory non-compliance,” added Pasquale. “Customers and partners alike trust that Unified Office will act proactively, and in their best interests, to mitigate these kinds of headaches. We work tirelessly around the clock to ensure that our AI solutions are effective, accurate, and compliant, guiding our partners and customers safely through these interesting times.”

Unified Office will speak at the following sessions at ITEXPO:

AI Agents on Trial: Navigating Regulation, Liability, and Privacy in the Age of Agentic AI

10:00-10:45 AM, Tuesday, AI Agent Event (Room 250B)

Ray Pasquale, Founder and CEO, Unified Office

Tom Phelan, CTO, Unified Office

Jeff Pulver, Founder, Pulver.com

Glenn Richards (Moderator), Member, Dickinson Wright PLLC

The Future of Agentic AI: Lessons Learned from the Dot-Com Boom

2:30-3:00, Tuesday, AI Agent Event (Room 250B)

Tom Phelan, CTO, Unified Office

From Proof to Profit: AI Services That Sell

10:00 – 10:45 AM, Wednesday, February 11,2026 (Room 260 A)

Tom Phelan, CTO, Unified Office

Brandon Barber, Manager, MSP Sales Executives, TD SYNNEX

Mike Schwartz, CRO, Goodweek

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office’s unique Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime. All Unified Office services benefit from real-time business analytics and alerting so customers can see how their business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office’s patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com

Contact

Cathy Clarke

Unified Office Inc.

email: cathy.clarke@unifiedoffice.com

Tel: 617-527-2089

SOURCE: Unified Office

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire