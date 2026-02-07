UniFi Nerds Launches “UniFi as a Service” (UNaaS), a Subscription Model for Fully Managed Enterprise Networking

The UniFi Nerds, a nationwide provider of enterprise UniFi network solutions, today announced the launch of UniFi as a Service (UNaaS)-a subscription-based model designed to help organizations deploy, manage, and refresh their networking infrastructure without the typical upfront hardware investment.

UNaaS is built for businesses that want enterprise-grade performance with predictable monthly costs, faster deployment, and a single accountable team for design, installation, and ongoing support.

A New Standard for Business Connectivity

Traditional network rollouts often require large capital purchases, ongoing maintenance overhead, and periodic upgrade projects when equipment ages out. UNaaS removes those barriers by bundling the network lifecycle into one managed subscription.

How UNaaS Works

Zero upfront hardware cost: Clients pay only for permanent infrastructure (such as cabling and mounting). The UniFi Nerds supplies, owns, and manages the network hardware-including WiFi access points, switches, gateways, and controllers.

24/7 managed support: Remote monitoring, proactive firmware updates, unlimited ticket support, and on-site response for hardware failures are included.

Automatic hardware refresh: At each contract renewal, deployed hardware is replaced with current-generation technology to reduce obsolescence risk and surprise upgrade costs.

Flexible terms: At contract end, clients can renew for new equipment or exit with a planned transition.

Who UNaaS Is For

UNaaS is designed for organizations that demand reliability and agility, including:

Tech startups and SaaS companies

Co-working spaces and shared offices

Professional services firms

Retail and hospitality

Healthcare and medical offices

Creative agencies, nonprofits, and educational institutions

What Makes UNaaS Different

One subscription, one accountable team: Hardware, support, and refresh cycles are bundled into a streamlined, fully managed service.

Specialized UniFi expertise: The UniFi Nerds focuses exclusively on Ubiquiti UniFi solutions, with certified technicians and decades of networking experience.

Proven deployment experience: The team has delivered high-performance UniFi networks for enterprise, government, and multi-location organizations nationwide.

Seamless, Transparent Process

Consultation & site survey: Network design based on business needs and physical space.

Infrastructure installation: Structured cabling and mounting by certified professionals.

Network deployment: UniFi hardware rollout, configuration, and validation.

Go-live & optimization: Fine-tuning for real-world usage, documentation, and staff training.

Ongoing management: 24/7/365 monitoring, automated updates, and rapid support response.

Hardware refresh: Replacement with current-generation equipment at contract renewal.

Early Adopter Program

To ensure exceptional service and hands-on onboarding, The UniFi Nerds is launching UNaaS with a limited early adopter program for select pilot clients. Early adopters receive priority deployment, dedicated account management, discounted add-on services (including UniFi Protect and UniFi Access), and direct collaboration with The UniFi Nerds’ senior technical team.

About The UniFi Nerds

Founded in 1996 and specializing exclusively in UniFi solutions since 2012, The UniFi Nerds serves clients nationwide with a track record of reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Every technician is Ubiquiti Certified and holds at least one industry certification (such as Cisco, Microsoft, Oracle, or Red Hat).

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://unifinerds.com/ .

Company Details

Company Name: The UniFi Nerds

Contact Person: Peter DeCatter

Email: media@unifinerds.com

Phone: 833-469-6373

Address: 1860 SW Fountainview Blvd #100, Port St Lucie,

FL 34986, United States

Website: https://unifinerds.com/

