UniDoc Reflects on Successes One Year After AMD Telemedicine Software Purchase

AMD Telemedicine software and related systems now fully integrated; UniDoc Connect used at more than 800 sites across 48 countries

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) (“UniDoc” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a one-year integration update following its purchase of AGNES Connect software and related AMD Telemedicine assets. The Company has fully integrated the AMD software and related systems into UniDoc’s ecosystem, retained more than 97% of AMD’s active clients and added 59 new sites during the last year.

Key Takeaways:

AMD Telemedicine software and related systems have been fully integrated into UniDoc’s ecosystem

UniDoc retained more than 97% of AMD’s active clients and added 59 new sites during the last year

UniDoc Connect is now used at more than 800 sites across 48 countries, integrates with more than 400 medical devices and has an annualized revenue run rate above the seven-figure threshold

Integration Complete

On March 19, 2025, UniDoc announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the AGNES Connect software from AMD Telemedicine. On March 28, 2025, the Company announced completion of the purchase, including the AMD Telemedicine name, related goodwill, software, intellectual property, customer subscriptions and accounts.

Since closing, UniDoc has transferred account management, support, documentation, product maintenance and commercialization activity into UniDoc’s operating structure. The work has moved the former AMD software and related systems under the UniDoc banner and created one go-to-market platform for current and prospective customers.

Commercial Results

The Company has retained more than 97% of AMD’s active clients since the acquisition. Management believes this retention supports the Company’s view that the acquired software filled a direct market need and gave UniDoc a recurring customer base.

During the same period, UniDoc added 59 new sites. UniDoc Connect is currently used in more than 800 sites across 48 countries. The system integrates with more than 400 medical devices, allowing clients to configure site-specific workflows and support remote clinical use cases across settings.

Revenue from UniDoc Connect has increased year over year and the software now has an annualized revenue run rate above the seven-figure threshold. Annualized run rate is a management estimate based on current recurring and related software revenue and is not a forecast of annual revenue.

From Acquisition to Commercial Platform

UniDoc pursued the AMD Telemedicine software purchase to accelerate commercialization of its eHealth platform, add existing customer subscriptions and expand software capability. With integration complete, UniDoc Connect gives the Company a deployed software base, an installed customer network and a product line with recurring revenue potential.

“The AMD software acquisition has been a great addition to UniDoc and has significantly accelerated commercialization for the Company,” said Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. “The integration is complete, client retention remains above 97%, and new sites continue to come online. This is now a UniDoc platform with customer use, site growth and a revenue run rate.”

Marketing Engagement Update

Further to the Company’s news release of April 3, 2025, the Company is also pleased to announce it has exercised its option to extend its engagement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. (“Rumble”) to provide certain social media, marketing, and consulting services to UniDoc (the “Services”) for an additional period of three months beginning on May 25, 2026. The Services may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. In consideration for the extension, the Company has agreed to pay Rumble $215,250 plus applicable taxes. Rumble and its principal are arm’s length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble does not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. (Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: info@rumblestrip.ca) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

In accordance with Policy 7.2 of the CSE, the Company believes that the renewed engagement of Rumble is consistent with its financial resources and level of operations. Specifically, the Company has raised a total of approximately $5.2 million from private placements and a further $9.7 million from the exercise of convertible securities since incorporation. The Company’s ability to continue to raise capital through private placements and convertible securities depends in large part on maintaining liquidity in its stock, which the Company believes is greatly assisted through undertaking investor awareness campaigns. The cost of effective investor awareness campaigns are generally fixed and necessary costs, which is a factor of the cost to buy ad space online. The Company has been pleased with the effectiveness of Rumble’s services and believes that continuing to engage them will assist it in meeting its goals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~ Tony Baldassarre ~

Antonio (Tony) Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing eHealth solutions intended to support virtual clinical consultations through remote healthcare points of service. The Company combines software, diagnostic devices and communications tools so patients can access consultations from locations outside a physician’s office. UniDoc’s focus is physical access: helping governments, institutions and organizations deploy remote clinical access points for populations challenged by distance, access, technology use or care availability.

UniDoc is focused on building shareholder value through product deployment, commercialization and partnerships. More information is available at www.unidoctor.com.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries: media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “will be”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s commercialization plans, anticipated benefits of the AMD Telemedicine software purchase, future site growth, customer retention, software revenue, and the expected benefits of the Company’s renewed engagement with Rumble.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UniDoc Health Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire