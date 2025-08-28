UniDoc Health Corp. Provides Corporate Update

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) (“UniDoc” or “the Company”) pleased to provide shareholders with a general corporate update, including an update on its financial filings, corporate activities, and market positioning.

Financial statement filing update

UniDoc announces that the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis, and certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, previously expected to be filed by July 31, 2025, is now completed. The delay was primarily due to extended timelines in completing the Company’s annual audit, including a one-time requirement for an independent valuation of the purchased AGNES Connect Software from AMD Global Telemedicine, which resulted in a Cease Trade Order (“CTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2025.

The Company remains fully committed to strengthening its internal procedures to ensure timely and accurate filings in the future. We sincerely appreciate our shareholders’ continued support and patience during this time of growth.

UniDoc is well-positioned for strong forward momentum, with the revocation of the CTO and resumption of trading expected shortly after the filing of its financial statements. We look ahead to an active and productive corporate calendar, with several key initiatives and milestones set to drive meaningful progress in the months ahead.

Corporate update

AMD software integration : The AGNES Connect® software (“AGNES”) and related assets acquired from AMD Telemedicine have now been fully integrated into UniDoc’s operations. To date the Company has observed a positive client response, including renewals of contracts that were coming due. Additionally, the Company has partnered with sales consultants that specialize in AGNES software, including former AMD CEO Eric Bacon, which has expanded its sales reach.

Order fulfillment : UniDoc continues to make progress with deployment of the UniDoc H3 Health Cube. Recently several cubes have been shipped from the factory, and the Company expects to announce the installations with customers in the coming weeks.

Telemedicine Sector

The global telemedicine market is entering a sustained growth phase, projected to expand from $146.9 billion in 2025 to $251.5 billion by 2030, at an 11.3% CAGR (BCC Research, 2025). This growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of virtual consultations, expansion into applications such as chronic disease management, and the integration of IoT devices for real-time health monitoring. Advances in digital healthcare systems, including electronic health records and AI-powered diagnostics, are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of telemedicine, while evolving insurance coverage is making virtual care more accessible and affordable. Following widespread acceptance during the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine now enables patients to access services ranging from regular check-ups to imaging, reducing wait times and improving access for both urban and rural populations.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio (Tony) Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Matt Chatterton, Director

Tel: +1 778.613.2082

Email: matt@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “will be”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the revocation of the CTO and resumption of trading, an active and productive corporate calendar for the Company; the installations with customers of the UniDoc H3 Health Cube and announcements thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2024 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

