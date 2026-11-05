Unbound Merino Selects Centric PLM to Scale Growth Without Compromising Quality

Premium Merino wool brand connects teams, suppliers and product data to protect quality, margins and product intent

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Unbound Merino has selected Centric PLM™ to connect product data, teams and suppliers, streamline product development and scale its global business without compromising quality, margins or product intent. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in Toronto in 2016 by three lifelong friends, Unbound Merino creates premium Merino wool apparel for travel, everyday wear and performance. Its timeless, versatile collections for men and women deliver comfort across climates and occasions. The direct-to-consumer brand sells worldwide with its largest markets in the United States and Canada and a growing customer base across the UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Following a decade of growth, Unbound Merino now manages quarterly collections, monthly special launches, approximately 40 new styles and 200 repeat styles each year. As product volume and complexity increased, disconnected systems, spreadsheets, emails, shared files and manual workflows created duplicated work, version-control challenges and limited visibility across product development and supplier activity. Unbound Merino needed a scalable digital foundation to accelerate execution while protecting the quality, performance and margins behind its premium collections.

Unbound Merino selected Centric PLM for its apparel industry expertise, configurable workflows and integration capabilities. By connecting product development, costing, sourcing and supplier collaboration, Centric PLM will establish a single source of truth that drives faster, more informed decisions as the business expands. “Centric felt built for the way an apparel business actually develops products,” says Andrew Cariboni, COO of Unbound Merino. “It gives us a clear path to connect information across teams and suppliers, fit into our broader technology environment and adapt as the business evolves.”

Centric PLM’s Adobe Illustrator integration will connect Unbound Merino’s designers to live product records while they create flats and technical sketches in a familiar environment. The Centric PLM External Vendor Portal will centralize supplier updates, approvals and files, reducing reliance on scattered email threads and keeping internal teams and external partners aligned with current information. These connected workflows will strengthen accuracy, consistency and control as development activity grows. “A stronger product development foundation will give our teams a consistent way to work and make decisions, enabling us to expand without compromising the quality and reliability customers expect from the brand,” says Marni Zaretsky, Head of Brand at Unbound Merino.

As Unbound Merino expands into new categories, fabrics, fits and colors, connected product data will deliver earlier visibility across design, sourcing, supply chain and inventory teams. Merino wool development requires precise coordination across fiber composition, fabric weight, construction, performance and cost. Centric PLM will make critical information accurate, accessible and actionable, enabling teams to move faster while protecting product quality, margins and original design intent.

“Greater visibility will enable our teams to manage material and color approvals, compare suppliers and understand costing earlier,” says Halla Koudsi, VP of Product at Unbound Merino. “That insight is essential to protecting margin and carrying product intent through every stage of development.”

“Unbound Merino has built a distinctive global brand around the natural performance and versatility of Merino wool,” says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. “Centric PLM will connect people, suppliers and product data to accelerate decision-making, manage increasing complexity and create the operational agility needed to scale without compromising quality, margins or product intent.”

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Unbound Merino (www.unboundmerino.com)

Unbound Merino is a premium apparel brand creating simple, versatile clothing for travel and everyday life. We combine the natural performance of Merino wool with timeless, understated design to create pieces that look and feel great across climates and occasions. Our clothing means people pack and own less, so they are able to focus on the experiences that matter most.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric DPP , a standalone, open solution, connects and governs enterprise product data to create, register, publish and maintain Digital Product Passports at scale, with native Centric PLM™ and Centric PXM™ connections extending product transparency from product creation through commercialization, customer engagement and circularity.

, a standalone, open solution, connects and governs enterprise product data to create, register, publish and maintain Digital Product Passports at scale, with native Centric PLM™ and Centric PXM™ connections extending product transparency from product creation through commercialization, customer engagement and circularity. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software’s market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM™, Centric Planning & Pricing™, Centric Market Intelligence™, Centric Visual Boards™, Centric PXM™, Centric PIM™, Centric DAM™, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA™ (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Centric Software