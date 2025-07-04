UN-Affiliated Health Organization Appoints Dr. Anosh Ahmed to Develop COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Standards for Northern Africa

Physician known for extensive COVID response in the U.S. to establish global SOPs tailored for underserved regions

Dr. Anosh Ahmed has been officially appointed by a UN-affiliated healthcare organization to develop standardized protocols for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and related field operations in underserved regions of Northern Africa. This initiative is part of broader international efforts aimed at strengthening health systems in areas experiencing limited infrastructure and ongoing recovery challenges.

Dr. Anosh Ahmed, global health protocol lead

This appointment recognizes Dr. Ahmed’s experience in leading comprehensive COVID-19 responses in major U.S. cities. Over recent years, he managed extensive community-based testing and vaccination efforts in Chicago and Houston, collaborating closely with local governments and public health agencies. These initiatives significantly improved healthcare access for underserved groups, including public housing residents, frontline workers, and populations in high-risk areas.

The current project aims to establish scalable Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that effectively balance scientific rigor with practical implementation. Dr. Ahmed’s responsibilities will include designing protocols specifically suited to remote Northern African locations such as border areas, refugee camps, nomadic communities, and post-conflict zones.

Central to this initiative is addressing logistical complexities such as vaccine transportation, storage, and administration in areas lacking reliable infrastructure. Additionally, the SOPs will emphasize strategies for building public confidence, particularly among communities that harbor skepticism toward institutional healthcare systems.

This effort will align with existing World Health Organization guidelines, with customized implementation approaches reflecting local conditions. Dr. Ahmed will collaborate directly with regional healthcare providers and organizations to ensure practical applicability.

“Effective healthcare requires accuracy, accessibility, and accountability,” said Dr. Ahmed. “Our objective extends beyond addressing COVID-19-it’s about creating a sustainable framework adaptable to future public health needs.”

Initial deployment is scheduled for later this year, with the aim of establishing a replicable model applicable to similar contexts elsewhere.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is an internationally recognized physician and healthcare leader based in Chicago, Illinois. He has managed extensive COVID-19 testing and vaccination initiatives in several major U.S. cities, provided strategic public health counsel, and actively collaborates with international entities to develop equitable healthcare protocols for underserved global regions.

Media Contact:

Sandra Gomez

Dr. Anosh Ahmed

+1 (713) 269‑4704‬

Legal@anoshinc.com

SOURCE: Dr. Anosh Ahmed ‪

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire