Ultimate Support Systems Highlights Several Products at NAMM 2023

Company Joins the ACT Entertainment Booth at NAMM for the First Time

ANAHEIM, CA, APRIL 4, 2023 ― ACT Entertainment, an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of music and live performance equipment, will present the latest solutions from its Ultimate Support Systems (USS) brand at the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 11514). This show will mark the first time that USS will join ACT at NAMM since its acquisition last fall. Included among the USS products set to be displayed are the new VMC-T-T Venue Mic Stand, UTH-100 Universal Tablet Holder and BCM-300 Deluxe Broadcast Mic Stand.

“We are excited to bring Ultimate Support Systems to the NAMM Show floor, and to present its line of products alongside our other incredible ACT brands,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “These latest USS solutions are a perfect example of the efforts we’re making to provide our customers with the tools and support they need to enhance creative visions, recording projects and live experiences.”

Developed in direct response to requests from venues, production companies and touring crews around the world, the VMC-T-T Venue Mic Stand combines USS quality with a more standardized boom stand design. The stand’s classic barbell-style control provides torque when adjusting the lightweight, 18.75- to 31.25-inch boom. The handle provides the perfect grip for on-the-fly positioning and the quarter-turn clutch ensures quick and easy height adjustments. Comprised of powder-coated steel, the extra durable stand features a locking leg base and a collapsible design that allows it to fold down to a compact size (38.25- by 3.5-inches) for road-ready use.

Ideally suited to today’s modern music performance and recording formats, the company’s new UTH-100 Universal Tablet Holder offers flexible support for a wide variety of tablet types and sizes. Featuring an adjustable pole clamp and flexible ball joint, the UTH-100 enables users to connect the holder to any microphone stand, while also allowing them to adjust it to any position. Additionally, the spring-loaded adjustable side clamps are designed to fit a wide range of tablets and the tightening side clips help firmly secure them in place. The enhanced flexibility of the holder ensures that it can be adjusted to nearly all scenarios, making it the ideal tool to take from studio to stage.

Perfect for radio stations and podcast studios, the updated design of the BCM-300 Broadcast Mic Stand brings fluid functionality and comfortability together in a single, sleek model. With its clamp-based mounting system and innovative cable management system, the stand can be affixed to any flat surface, making it perfect for mobile applications. Additionally, with a max height of 37-inches, three-point adjustment system and extended drop of 3.75-inches, the BCM-300 can be adapted to fit each space in the best possible way. It also provides more rotation options for side-connecting mics and adds utility for other mic models.