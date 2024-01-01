UL Solutions Expands Marketing Claim Verification into Industrial Manufacturing Software and Processes, Helping Accelerate Industrial Metaverse Adoption

UL Solutions grants Siemens first marketing claim verifications for industrial manufacturing software and processes.









NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that it is expanding its evaluation and verification services into the high-growth industrial software sector, advancing what is known as the industrial metaverse—virtual manufacturing environments that use data, AI, digital twins, augmented reality and other tools to optimize physical machines and factories.

Industrial manufacturing software offerings from Siemens, a global technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare, are the first to receive UL Verified Marks via the UL Solutions’ Marketing Claim Verification program.

“By extending our Marketing Claim Verification services into the industrial software space, we are strengthening our role as the trusted authority for enabling next-generation manufacturing technologies,” said Upayan Sengupta, senior vice president, Testing, Inspection and Certification, Consumer, at UL Solutions. “Our objective approach gives both technology innovators and end users the confidence they need to pioneer new frontiers in the industrial metaverse.”

The industrial metaverse employs digital tools to mirror and improve real-world industrial systems, with many potential current and future use cases. Workers, for example, can access and operate a manufacturing system remotely to collaborate and make data-based decisions on design, repairs and predictive maintenance.

UL Solutions’ related Marketing Claim Verification provides a third-party evaluation, indicating that the industrial software and advanced automation tools performed as claimed and are backed by credible evidence. Verification helps confirm that the systems powering these immersive manufacturing environments meet the performance, security and interoperability benchmarks necessary to drive the next wave of digitalization.

UL Solutions also adapted its Smart Systems Rating Program, originally designed for smart hardware, to accommodate complex software-driven technologies. The program assesses industrial control systems, remote monitoring platforms and human-machine interfaces. The program rates them on connectivity and interoperability, functional value, resiliency, cybersecurity, digital experience and the control and automation challenges unique to manufacturing environments. Smart systems assessed through the program are verified based on UL 1587, Methodology for Marketing Claim Verification: Smart System/Product Verified to level Silver/Gold/Platinum/Diamond.

Siemens Industrial Growth and Digital Transformation Evaluation (IGNITE), a framework for a digital maturity assessment, earned this Verification and a UL Verified Mark for its ability to identify improvement areas in manufacturing digital maturity and guide businesses from their current capabilities to higher levels of digitalization. UL Solutions confirmed IGNITE process standardization, repeatability and scalability by evaluating its program documentation, training and project records, assessment execution and reporting.

In addition, Siemens Industrial Edge, which brings cloud computing to the factory floor, enabling low-latency monitoring and data privacy, and Siemens’ virtual programmable logic controller (vPLC), designed to control automated machines and processes in manufacturing, both earned a Platinum rating in the Smart Systems Rating Program.

“The industrial metaverse is an amazing virtual system gaining momentum worldwide. Earning the UL Verified Mark and the platinum Smart System Ratings from UL Solutions gives our customers confidence and will encourage their adoption of industrial metaverse applications that enable peak performance of manufacturing operations,” said Chris Stevens, senior vice president and general manager of U.S. Automation Business at Siemens.

