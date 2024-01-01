UKG and Dell Technologies Launch Solar Community Hub in Mexico in Collaboration With Tecnológico de Monterrey and Computer Aid International

Key Points









In an effort to create equitable opportunity in under-resourced communities, the latest Dell Technologies Solar Community Hub sponsored by UKG, will provide education, healthcare and social services to Campana and Altamira in Los Pinos Park, Monterrey, Mexico

The project will provide deeply needed infrastructure including access to clean water, bathrooms and a safe community space

The Solar Community Hub equips residents with opportunities for economic growth through career training and development

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management and culture solutions, has partnered with Dell Technologies to open a Dell Technologies Solar Community Hub sponsored by UKG in Los Pinos Park, Mexico, benefitting the hillside neighborhoods of Campana and Altamira. The Dell Technologies Solar Community Hub developed with local partners, Tecnológico de Monterrey and Computer Aid International, will provide around 20,000 local residents with access to technology, education, healthcare and vital infrastructure, addressing the unique needs of the local community.

Home to over 130 million people, Mexico is the second-largest economy in Latin America and the 15th largest in the world. According to the World Bank economy overview, between 1980 and 2022 the Mexican economy grew by just over 2 percent annually on average and in 2023, the economy grew by 3.2 percent. In addition to providing health and other services, the Solar Community Hub will equip residents of the Campana and Altamira community with workforce training and development skills giving them the tools they need to be a key part of Mexico’s continued economic growth.

“At UKG, we believe talent is distributed equitably but opportunity is not,” said Brian K. Reaves, executive vice president and chief belonging, equity and impact officer at UKG. “This hub empowers the community to access essential services like education, healthcare and career training while securing much needed infrastructure for public transportation, water and electricity. It’s an investment that helps families thrive and has the power to transform lives for generations to come.”

Dell Technologies’ Solar Community Hubs are a transformative philanthropic initiative that prioritizes equity by connecting under resourced communities with solutions and tools for long-term capacity building. To date, Dell Technologies has built 48 Solar Community Hubs to empower communities worldwide by providing sustainable solutions tailored to local needs. These hubs:

Are created from multiple repurposed shipping containers, featuring renewable energy from solar panels and eco-friendly designs.

Provide space and technology to offer education programs including basic and advanced computer skills, graphic design, robotics, coding, entrepreneurship, resume building, and career guidance.

Become a central place to access various social services, including healthcare, legal and financial support, as well as provide reliable internet while offering a safe space for community gatherings.

Support micro and small enterprises to create jobs and drive financial sustainability within the community.

Each hub integrates seamlessly into its environment, fostering locally driven growth and development. This is the fourth Solar Community Hub to be installed in Mexico; there are two existing hubs located in the State of Mexico and one in Xalapa Veracruz.

“Partnerships are at the heart of driving meaningful, lasting change for our communities. Through the Dell Solar Community Hub program, we collaborate closely with local partners to deeply understand community needs and deliver tailored digital resources. Together, with partners like UKG, we’re empowering individuals to sustainably build digital skills and advance professionally, while paving the way for real impact and progress,” said Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dell Technologies.

“As a community, we have a great responsibility, and thanks to the combined efforts of Dell, UKG, Computer Aid International, NIC, FEMSA Foundation and Tecnológico de Monterrey, today we are pioneering the first phase of a vision for the Campana-Altamira community,” added Adrián Flores, Vice President of Monterrey and General Director of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, Monterrey Campus Mario. “This encounter will allow us to continue with our resolution. I hope that everyone participates in the courses, workshops and activities that will be offered to promote the social and economic development of our entity.”

This initiative in Mexico is part of a wider global UKG initiative called Empower U, which is dedicated to equipping students, partners and communities with the skills and tools to thrive. By investing in health, human services and education, UKG demonstrates its commitment to creating equity of opportunity and a better world for all.

UKG’s long-standing presence in Mexico highlights its dedication to supporting customers and communities throughout Latin America. Additional recent local efforts include the opening of the UKG Innovation Hub in Montevideo, Uruguay, a center for technological advancement staffed by over 100 engineers.

“Witnessing Dell Technologies’ innovative Solar Community Hub initiative firsthand was truly inspiring. At UKG, we’re committed to creating equity of opportunity, and joining forces with Dell on this transformative program felt like a natural alignment of our values,” said Reaves. “We hope to continue to expand this partnership beyond Mexico to help communities where we live and work gain access to critical resources and sustainable solutions that empower individuals to thrive and create lasting impact for future generations.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Computer Aid

Computer Aid International is a non-profit organization with 28 years of experience promoting access to technology in developing countries and remote areas throughout the world. It is also a pioneer in its circular economy approach, offering IT asset disposal and data wiping for companies and organizations globally.

Copyright 2025 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Contacts

UKG Contact:

media@ukg.com

Dell Contact:

andrea.alcantara@dell.com